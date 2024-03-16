Fact Check: Reggae Artist Shaggy Faked Jamaican Accent, Is U.S. Military Veteran

Reggae sensation Shaggy, renowned for his distinctive voice and hit tracks like “Angel” and “It Wasn’t Me,” recently stunned fans by revealing a surprising truth about his iconic accent. In a TikTok video, the Grammy Award-winning artist, born Orville Richard Burrell, disclosed that his Jamaican accent, which has become synonymous with his music, is actually a product of his time serving in the United States Marine Corps.

“I got this voice by mocking drill instructions in the military,” he said. “And I would mock them as a form of joking because it motivated your platoon.”

While Shaggy was indeed born in Jamaica, he migrated to Brooklyn, New York, at the age of 18, where he later enlisted in the military. His journey into the Marines unfolded in 1988, where he served as an artilleryman stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

During his time in the military, Shaggy humorously shared that he developed his distinctive accent by mimicking drill instructions as a form of camaraderie among his fellow soldiers. His stint in the Marines included a deployment to the Middle East from December 1990 to April 1991 as part of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, underscoring his dedication to service, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Despite achieving the rank of lance corporal, Shaggy faced challenges during his military tenure, including instances of unauthorized absence, attributed to his pursuit of a burgeoning music career. These experiences, however, did not overshadow his appreciation for his time in the Marines, as he fondly recalls performing at free concerts for military personnel worldwide following his discharge in 1992.

Shaggy’s musical journey took off shortly after leaving the military, with his breakthrough single “Oh Carolina” propelling him into the spotlight in 1993. Shaggy opted to maintain his Jamaican accent in his music, a decision that contributed to the distinctiveness of his sound and solidified his place in the music industry.

“I just sang that song in that voice because it sounded cool and all of a sudden ‘Oh Carolina’ blew up and I’m faced with this situation that I’m going to have to sing every song like that,” he said.

Over the years, Shaggy has had seven Grammy Award nominations and victories in the Best Reggae Album category for “Boombastic” in 1996 and “44/876” in collaboration with Sting in 2019. His impact transcends music, as evidenced by prestigious accolades such as the Jamaican Order of Distinction and an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University.

Among his hit songs are: “It Wasn’t Me,” “Clothes Drop,” “Intoxication,” “Summer in Kingston,” “Out of Many, One Music,” “Com Fly Wid Mi,” “Hot Shot,” “In The Summertime,” “Oh Carolina” and “Angel.”

