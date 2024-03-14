As Body Count Passes 30,000, Journalist Says ‘Black Girl Magic’ Being Used To Help Promote America’s Ugly Gaza Policy

As the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza continues to escalate, with the death toll surpassing 30,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, discussions surrounding U.S. policy towards the region have amped up. Amidst this dialogue, a journalist’s commentary has sparked debate over the involvement of Black women in shaping America’s stance on the crisis.

The term “Black Girl Magic,” often used to celebrate the resilience and accomplishments of Black women, has taken on a different connotation in recent discussions regarding U.S. Gaza policy. Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah has pointed out how Black women are playing key roles in both enforcing and softening the appearance of America’s complicity in the conflict.

Vice President Kamala Harris, for instance, made headlines when she delivered remarks in Selma, Alabama, commemorating Bloody Sunday. However, while acknowledging the suffering of Palestinians, Harris stopped short of criticizing Israel’s actions or calling for an end to its blockade and occupation of Gaza. Instead, her message focused on temporary cease-fires and humanitarian aid, drawing criticism for what some perceive as a failure to address the root causes of the crisis.

Similarly, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman as well, has faced scrutiny for her role in blocking calls for a cease-fire resolution. Critics argue that her actions undermine efforts to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza and perpetuate U.S. complicity in the conflict.

Washington Post columnist @KarenAttiah says ‘Black women are the face of America’s ugly Gaza policy’ – with a ‘spoonful of #BlackGirlMagic to make the poison go down a little easier.’ #FirstOfAll CNN 8aEDT Saturday pic.twitter.com/O6oiC0ciiY — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) March 11, 2024

Attiah’s commentary raises questions about the intersection of race, gender, and foreign policy, particularly as it pertains to the role of Black women in positions of power. While Harris and Thomas-Greenfield may be seen as symbols of progress and representation, their actions in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict have reignited debates about America’s role as a global superpower and its responsibilities in promoting peace and justice.

“The death and deprivation in Gaza are caused by the actions of specific people acting through systems of power. Black people have known this for centuries, forced to survive and resist a machine that was scared of, and actively suppressed, their economic, social and political autonomy. Beatdowns, lynchings and massacres of Black people were systematic and deliberate weapons of white supremacy, not inexplicable storms of random ‘chaos,'” Attiah wrote in an opinion piece for the Washington Post.

She continued, “Harris’s speech was limpness masquerading as strength. The ‘humanitarian airdrops’ she promoted have been roundly criticized as ineffective and pathetically insufficient. What’s more, they are signs of U.S. weakness, underscoring the fact that President Biden’s team won’t leverage weapons transfers to force Israel’s cooperation. Or if she was not the face of Biden’s weakness, then she was the face of continued U.S. cruelty toward Palestinians — with a spoonful of #BlackGirlMagic to make the poison go down a little easier.”

Gaza (AP Photo/Adel Hana)/ Karen Attiah, Washington Post