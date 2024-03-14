Law Enforcement: Suburban Mom Was Mastermind Behind $8 Million Shoplifting Ring

A California mother of three, Michelle Mack, stands accused of orchestrating a sophisticated crime ring responsible for shoplifting nearly $8 million worth of cosmetics from various retailers nationwide. Mack, 53, allegedly operated this elaborate operation from her lavish $2.75 million mansion nestled in the San Diego foothills.

According to authorities, Mack purportedly employed up to 12 women to carry out meticulously planned thefts from stores like Ulta, T.J. Maxx, and Walgreens across multiple states. The stolen merchandise was then stockpiled and subsequently sold on Mack’s Amazon storefront at significantly reduced prices, yielding substantial profits, NBC San Diego reported.

Suburban mom charged with running organized crime ring from $2.75M California mansion https://t.co/Urq8xnZJNT pic.twitter.com/C4m7H89lJb — New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2024

Dubbed the “California Girls,” Mack’s syndicate spanned the California coast and ventured into ten other states, committing hundreds of thefts under Mack’s direction, CNBC reported.

Upon Mack’s arrest in December, law enforcement officials conducted a raid on her expansive estate, unearthing nearly 10,000 stolen items valued at over $387,000. The search also unveiled what authorities described as a “mini store” concealed within Mack’s garage, overflowing with illicitly obtained beauty products, sunglasses, and designer bags.

Her husband was also arrested. They both have pleaded not guilty.

Remember all those smash-and-grab videos of store theft? Now meet the suburban housewife and her husband behind an $8 million nationwide shoplifting ring. 😏 pic.twitter.com/dU0y9kfrUa — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 13, 2024

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed 140 felony charges against Mack, her husband Kenneth Mack, and seven other alleged accomplices. These charges include conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, grand theft, and receipt of stolen property. Despite the mounting evidence, all defendants have pleaded not guilty, contesting the allegations against them.

“This is a multimillion-dollar criminal scheme. It was complex. It was orchestrated,” Bonta said. “We are not talking about garden-variety shoplifting.”

Photos of Michelle Mack via NBC screenshot, https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/bonsall-woman-retail-theft-ring-ulta-sephora-arrest/3459998/