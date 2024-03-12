G9 And Family’s Boss Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier Is Most Powerful in Haiti, As Prime Minister Suddenly Resigns

Amid a turbulent political landscape in Haiti, Prime Minister Ariel Henry has suddenly announced his resignation, succumbing to international pressure. The decision follows an emergency meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials, where discussions centered on Haiti’s escalating crisis, characterized by violent gangs wreaking havoc across the nation.

In a statement released early March 12, Henry agreed to step down upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the appointment of an interim prime minister. This move comes in the wake of mounting turmoil, with reports describing the situation as a low-scale civil war.

“The government that I’m running cannot remain insensitive in this situation. There is no sacrifice that is too big for our country,” Henry stated in a recorded message, Fox News reported. “The government I’m running will remove itself immediately after the installation of the council.”

As Haiti struggles with its deepening crisis, Brazil, Canada, France, Mexico, the United Nations, and the U.S. are engaging in discussions to address the multidimensional challenges facing the nation.

Henry’s resignation coincides with heightened international involvement, including the recent deployment of U.S. Marines to bolster embassy security and facilitate the evacuation of non-essential personnel. The U.S. military’s airlift operation, conducted in response to escalating gang violence, underscores the gravity of the situation.

Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, the leader of the notorious G9 Family and Allies gang alliance, has emerged as a central figure in Haiti’s complex landscape, Al Jazeera reported.

Cherizier, a former police officer, commands significant influence within Haiti’s criminal underworld. His role in orchestrating blockades and exerting control over vital resources underscores the challenges facing the nation.

The G9 Family and Allies (G9 Fanmi e Alye – G9) is a criminal syndicate comprising nine gangs based in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Established in June 2020 by Chérizier, the federation imposes “protection payments” on local businesses, street vendors, and public transportation operators. Additionally, it engages in the kidnapping of civilians for ransom. Notably, the G9 has extended its control to public services such as electricity and water provision, demanding payment in exchange for access to these essential utilities.

Barbecue and the G9 have been implicated in connections to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, Insight Crime reported.

(L-R) Ariel Henry, Image Credit: Facebook: Ariel Henry/Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier, screenshot, Global News, https://globalnews.ca/news/9217404/jimmy-barbecue-cherizier-haiti-gang-explainer/