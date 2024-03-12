Former Mets Star Darryl Strawberry Suffers Heart Attack At 61, A Day Before Birthday

Former New York Mets and Yankees outfielder Darryl Strawberry is recovering after suffering a heart attack, according to a statement from the New York Mets organization. The incident occurred on March 11, just a day before Strawberry’s 62nd birthday.

Strawberry is currently receiving care at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital, in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz confirmed the news, stating that Strawberry, who resides in O’Fallon, Missouri, is in stable condition, ABC News reported.

Wishing Darryl Strawberry a speedy recovery after he announced on Instagram that he suffered a heart attack pic.twitter.com/jkEHQgvMe4 — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) March 12, 2024

The news of Strawberry’s heart attack comes as a shock to the baseball community, especially considering his upcoming jersey retirement ceremony scheduled for June 1 by the Mets. This ceremony was planned to honor Strawberry’s contributions to the team, particularly during their 1986 World Series victory.

In an Instagram post shared by Strawberry himself, he expressed gratitude for the medical team at St. Joseph West for their swift response and the successful stent procedure.

“I am so happy and honored to report that all is well,” he said. “So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!!” Strawberry added.

Strawberry’s baseball career was marked eight All-Star selections and three World Series championships. he also had 335 home runs and 1,000 RBIs, according to ESPN. However, his journey was not without its challenges, as he battled substance abuse issues throughout his career. During his 17-year tenure with the Mets, Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees, Strawberry, who entered the sport at the age of 21, faced three suspensions from Major League Baseball due to substance abuse.

But he worked passed his addition and with his current wife, Tracy, he runs a faith-based recovery program and ministries called Finding Your Way.

Despite these struggles, Strawberry remained a beloved figure in the baseball community, known for his powerful swing and memorable moments on the field.

Darryl Strawberry, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C3iiGgeSgYb/?hl=en