Anti-Reparations Black MAGA Mark Robinson Wins GOP Primary For Governor Of North Carolina: 5 Things To Know

Mark Robinson, a Black Republican with staunchly conservative views, emerged victorious in the GOP primary for governor of North Carolina. The MAGA candidate was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Here are five things to know:

1. Anti-Reparations

Robinson, who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, has made headlines for his controversial stance on reparations for descendants of slaves. He argues that instead of Black Americans being compensated for the injustices of slavery, they should be the one to pay reparations.

Listen to Lieutenant, Governor, Mark Robinson of North Carolina deliver a blistering retort to those whining about reparations.



You never picked any cotton, and I never owned any slaves, so cut the nonsense! pic.twitter.com/XVP6r6HXdq — 𝕏 𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓼𝓮𝓻𝓿𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓓𝓲𝓿𝓪♔™ (@1776Diva) March 2, 2024

“If you want to tell the truth about it, it is you who owes,” said Robinson during the 2021 North Carolina Republican Party Convention. “Why do you owe? Because somebody in those fields took strikes for you. After those fields were ended and slavery was ended, somebody had to walk through Jim Crow for you. Somebody fought wars and died for you. Somebody lived less than because they didn’t have what you have, and they did it for you. There are people in their graves right now, and they are there because they were willing to stand up and fight for you.”

In a 2017 Facebook post he explained why he doesn’t call himself “African American.”

Mark Robinson can topple this racial narrative and free the slaves from the Democratic plantation. You won’t be able to convince anyone that he isn’t black, or that he’s ashamed of being black. He’s a problem for the left. pic.twitter.com/gqJercBKgE — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) March 7, 2024

“It was AFRICANS who fought wars against AFRICANS and then enslaved the losers. It was victorious AFRICAN warriors who sold defeated AFRICAN warriors to European slave traders in exchange for cloth, guns, and money. It was AFRICANS that facilitated the kidnaping of other AFRICANS to be marched off to the slave forts on the AFRICAN coast. It was AFRICANS who watched as AFRICANS were sailed away in the belly of slave ships toward the brutal system of chattel slavery. It was AFRICANS who increased their power through the enslavement of AFRICANS. And today it is AFRICANS who are still doing this to AFRICANS,” he wrote, according to The Root.

He continued, “Now I ask you. Why would I want to put the name of the culture that fought to sell black people into slavery, in front of the name of the culture that fought to FREE black people from slavery? As far as I’m concerned, the moment the long lost ancestor that created my bloodline here in AMERICA was sold in AFRICA my ties to that continent were CUT.”

2. Robinson Gained Strong Support from Republican Base

Despite his unconventional–and some would argue outrageous–views, Robinson has garnered significant support from the Republican base in North Carolina. His unapologetically conservative rhetoric and positions resonate with many voters who align with the values of the GOP.

Trump Calls North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson 'Martin Luther King On Steroids. pic.twitter.com/4bRw9jIZcX — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) March 4, 2024

3. Robinson Has History of Controversial Statements

Robinson’s ascent in North Carolina politics has been accompanied by a trail of controversial statements and positions on various issues. From comparing slavery to abortion to making derogatory remarks about women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and minority communities, Robinson has consistently sparked controversy with his rhetoric, Slate reported.

Of Islam, he said, “Sad Fact: ‘Religious freedom’ in this country now means Muslims are free to do as they please and anyone who says anything about it is a bigot.”

He’s also been called out for his remarks about women, including calling them “whores,” “witches” and “rejected drag queens,” The Huffington Post reported.

NC Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Robinson absolutely destroys the transgender movement .



“Something else I’m not ‘spose to say: Ain’t but 2 genders. 2. Ain’t nothin’ but men and women.”



“If there is a demonic movement in this country, it is the transgender… pic.twitter.com/g5YtN978kM — Leah Rain ✝️🇺🇸🎸🏝️ (@LeahRain77) March 7, 2024

4. Political Rise Amid Social Media Scrutiny

Robinson’s political rise has been marked by scrutiny over his past statements on social media. Despite efforts to distance himself from controversial content, including posts on Facebook, Robinson’s history of offensive remarks continues to be a subject of scrutiny and criticism.

5. General Election Face-off

With his victory in the GOP primary, Robinson is set to face off against Democrat Josh Stein, the current attorney general of North Carolina, in the general election, NBC News reported.

(AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)