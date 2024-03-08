LA Teachers Union Drops Support Of Candidate Who Said ‘Secret Relationship Between Blacks And Jews’ Should Be Mandatory Reading In Schools

The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has revoked its endorsement of Kahllid Al-Alim, a candidate for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) board, following revelations of his involvement in reposting or liking antisemitic, pro-gun, and pornographic content on social media. This decision, made during an emergency meeting of the union’s House of Representatives on March 4, is a significant setback for Al-Alim’s campaign to represent District 1, which covers parts of South Los Angeles and southwest L.A.

The union had previously suspended its campaigning efforts on behalf of Al-Alim but had to follow a multistep process to officially retract its endorsement.

The teachers union spent more than $690,000 in an independent campaign on his behalf, according to records filed with the L.A. City Ethics Commission. His own campaign had raised $31,736 as of the last reporting period, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Al-Alim, an education and community activist, had received the endorsement from UTLA after a months-long process. However, his involvement in controversial social media activity led to mounting criticism and calls for his withdrawal from the race. One particular post that drew criticism was Al-Alim’s endorsement of a publication from the Nation of Islam titled “The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews: How Jews Gained Control of the Black American Economy,” which some have deemed as antisemitic. Al-Alim has suggested it should be should be mandatory reading in L.A. schools.

Despite issuing a series of apologies, including one acknowledging the history of collaboration and conflict between Black and Jewish communities, Al-Alim’s endorsements from UTLA and other organizations were ultimately rescinded.

“There is a long history of both collaboration and conflict between Black and Jewish communities that we must learn from so we can respect each other and continue to create a more just world, together,” he said in one apology.

Al-Alim had also liked posts by basketball star Kyrie Irving and rapper Kanye West when they were under attack for antisemitic posts or comments.

In a statement, the union said it “condemns all forms of oppression, including racism, sexism, antisemitism, anti-Blackness, Islamophobia, xenophobia and homophobia.”

“UTLA member leaders moved decisively as information came to light,” the union stated.

The decision was made by the teachers union’s 250-member House of Representatives during an emergency meeting.

“An unrepentant bigot who traffics in antisemitic conspiracy theories has no business in public office, let alone being in charge of the education and safety of over 500,000 LAUSD students,” Sam Yebri, an Iranian Jew running for City Council, told the Westside Current, The New York Post reported. “The fact that UTLA has endorsed, stood by, and spent over $700,000 to elect this hate-filled anti-Semite speaks volumes about that organization.”

Kahllid Al-Alim, photo via campaign website, https://kahllidforschoolboard.com/



