Russell Simmons Gets Vacation Visit From Usher At Bali Home: Usher Was There For Me At Lowest Point In My Life

Usher, 45, recently joined embattled music mogul Russell Simmons, 66, for a rejuvenating retreat in Bali. The getaway, documented through Simmons’ Instagram Stories and posts, showcased the duo engaging in yoga and meditation sessions, enjoying in the tranquil surroundings of Simmons’ Indonesian home.

Usher, fresh from his successful Super Bowl halftime performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, took time off with his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, to unwind and connect with Simmons, The Daily Mail reported.

In one clip, which was set to the Beyonce song “Love On Top,” Usher was seen taking part in yoga and meditation while relaxing at Simmons’ Indonesian home.

Russell Simmons dedicates several posts to Usher visiting him in Bali.



"When I was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed…a friend walks in when others walk out." pic.twitter.com/u7v0Gdx6aJ — Complex (@Complex) March 4, 2024

But Usher’s trio has faced backlash. Simmons is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women since the MeToo movement gained momentum in 2017.

Simmons expressed profound gratitude for Usher’s unwavering support during his lowest moments. In an Instagram post, Simmons recounted waking up to find Usher sitting by his bedside, emphasizing their shared journey of self-discovery and belief in Yogic science as pathways to spiritual enlightenment.

Usher represents himself, not Black MEN. I don't see where Black Men are supporting Russell Simmons. I swear 2024 Twitter starting to look like 2010 Twitter… https://t.co/CSGljAKlHZ — TONYDaDome (@EnterDaDome) March 5, 2024

“When i was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed,” Simmons wrote. “I had known usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing Gods conciousness in ourselves.”

Simmons continued that he was happy for Usher’s continuing friendship. “People remember to remember this ..a friend walks in when others walk out,” the co-founder of the iconic Def Jam Records added. “I will never forget the generosity of spirit i witnessed in this man. God bless you baby bro @usher love you !!!!”

Usher done had a wild 3 weeks man. Dropped an album, performed Super Bowl Halftime Show, got called a milk merchant, "dick in the booty boy" for Sean "Dildo" Combs, and now hanging with the rapist Russell Simmons in Bali.



He ain't beating them herpes allegations ever pic.twitter.com/p1gYAbl18c — Marcus Scorsese (@ashtonmorris1) March 4, 2024

Simmons has been residing in Bali since 2017, TMZ reported.

Usher pulls up on Russell Simmons. pic.twitter.com/kBQgPCEigJ — SillyClaw 🦀 (@_sillyclaw) March 4, 2024

Photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C4DpoiCSn9p/?hl=en