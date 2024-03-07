Denver Broncos Willing To Take $85 Million ‘Dead Money’ Hit: Release Russell Wilson After Controversy

The Denver Broncos have opted to release superstar quarterback Russell Wilson after a tumultuous two-season stint. This move comes after the Broncos struggled to succeed on the field, posting an 11-19 record in games started by Wilson over the past two years and failing to secure a playoff berth in either season.

In a joint statement, head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton appreciated Wilson’s contributions while emphasizing the team’s commitment to building a stronger roster for the upcoming 2024 season.

“We spoke with Russell Wilson [Monday] to inform him of his release after the start of the league year [March 13, 4 p.m. ET],” coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton said in a joint statement. “On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career. As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency.”

Wilson, in turn, thanked the city of Denver, his teammates, and the community for their support during his time with the Broncos.

“Over these last three years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime,” he wrote in the statement posted to Instagram.

“To my teammates, thank you for going to battle together and for being there through it all. There are so many moments I cherish because of you and I am blessed for the impact you have had on my life. I am beyond grateful for all of you and to have been able to run out as your teammate was an honor.”

He ended by writing, “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. God’s got me. I am excited for what’s next.”

Wilson’s tenure in Denver began with high expectations after the team acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade and signed him to a lucrative five-year, $242.6 million deal in 2022. However, the investment did not yield the desired results, leading to Wilson’s release and a substantial financial hit for the Broncos, who will absorb an $85 million “dead money” charge over the next two seasons, ESPN reported.

Dead money refers to the salary cap charge incurred by a team for a player who is no longer part of their roster. Excessive dead money can significantly hinder a team’s competitive edge and put them at a disadvantage in the league, CBS Sports reported.

Reports of tension between Wilson and the Broncos’ management surfaced, with the quarterback revealing that team officials approached him to adjust a salary guarantee in his contract, threatening to bench him if he didn’t comply, ESPN reported. Negotiations soured the relationship between Wilson and the team, ultimately culminating in his release.

With Wilson entering free agency, several teams are expected to express interest in acquiring the veteran quarterback, including the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and New England Patriots, among others, ESPN reported.

