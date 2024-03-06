New Trailer For Hulu Freaknik Documentary Released: 5 Things To Know

Hulu’s highly anticipated documentary, “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” is set to premiere on March 21, highlighting Atlanta’s legendary annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) spring break phenomenon of the ’80s and ’90s. The release of the new trailer has sparked excitement among fans of this iconic event. The doc will make its world premiere at SXSW’s film festival before airing on Hulu.

Here are five things to know.

1. How Freaknik began

The documentary traces the origins of Freaknik back to Atlanta in 1983. What started as a modest student-organized picnic by students from Atlanta University Center in Piedmont Park during spring break gradually evolved into a massive street party that attracted African American students from across the U.S., according to a 2015 Atlanta Magazine article.

2. Cultural impact

Freaknik became synonymous with Atlanta’s vibrant hip-hop scene and played a pivotal role in amplifying Southern hip-hop music. The festival provided a platform for emerging artists and introduced the world to the distinctive sounds of Atlanta’s music scene.

DJ Jelly, co-founder of Atlanta-based Big Oomp Records, told Rock The Bells, “You gotta understand, in the ’90s, especially the mid-90s when Hip-Hop stations started happening, it was all about the East Coast and West Coast that dominated the music.”

He added, “Master P started breaking through, and our mixtapes started really jumping off, introducing everyone to this southern music. We had a lot of tracks that people from around the United States didn’t understand or know. Freaknik, the DJ Jelly, and MC Assault mixtapes introduced everybody to southern music, especially Atlanta’s. And [Hot] 97 wanted in. They let me do my thing for an hour. It was the first time you heard straight Atlanta music on the radio, period.”

3. Documentary highlights

“Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” features interviews with politicians, event founders, former partygoers, and prominent hip-hop artists, including Lil Jon, Killer Mike, 21 Savage, Jermaine Dupri, and Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, who are also producers of the film.

“At its heart, Freaknik is a music documentary,” the film’s director and executive producer, P. Frank Williams, told Variety. “Luke is the soundtrack of Freaknik, [Dupri’s] So So Def label is directly correlated to Freaknik, and 21 Savage is the new school —they’re fascinated with the wild stuff we did, the clothes and the music of that era.”

4. Legacy of Freaknik

Despite controversies and challenges, Freaknik left an indelible mark on Atlanta’s culture and the broader Black community. The festival’s impact extended beyond music, influencing fashion, television, and pop culture. Its legacy continues to resonate, reflecting a unique moment in time when Atlanta became the epicenter of a cultural movement. The last one was in 1996.

5. Resurrecting Freaknik

Efforts to resurrect Freaknik in various forms, such as music festivals or concert series, prove the unending fascination with its historical significance.

