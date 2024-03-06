Who Is Edgar Evans Jr? 5 Things To Know About New Morehouse College Golf Team Leader

Edgar Evans Jr., 34, is making waves both in the golf industry and in collegiate athletics. Not only is he a respected golf professional, but he also an entrepreneur and Evans is set to release his limited-edition golf shoe, the Edgar 1. He is also taking on a new role as the head coach of the prestigious Maroon Tigers golf team at Morehouse College.

Here are five things to know about the new Morehouse College golf team leader.

Meet the newest driving force behind #MorehouseGolf, Coach Edgar Evans Jr.! A golf entrepreneur and seasoned professional for nearly a decade, Coach Evans is now set to elevate the Maroon Tigers Golf Team to new heights.#Morehouse #MorehouseAthletics pic.twitter.com/4k7wLNforu — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) March 1, 2024

1. Golf enthusiast started out with yard sale clubs

Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, Evans Jr. developed a passion for golf at a young age. He started playing at age 11. Despite humble beginnings, including playing with a set of old, mismatched clubs purchased at a yard sale by his father, Evans honed his skills and eventually earned a golf scholarship at Southern University A&M in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

2. Entrepreneurial spirit

Evans’ entrepreneurial journey began with a childhood dream of owning a pair of Michael Jordan’s signature Nike basketball sneakers. He wanted to have his own shoe.

“With Nike basketball, especially, there was always a story,” Evans told Forbes. “I noticed that golfers that had their own signature shoe, they were usually really bland. They didn’t really tell a story behind them. So, I said when I made my shoe, I wanted to tell my story — where I’m from and all the things I’ve been through.”

And, now he has. He developed the Edgar 1 golf shoe. Designed with a nod to his Augusta roots and infused with hip-hop culture, the Edgar 1 offer a unique blend of style and functionality.

Evans worked with a local designer named Kimanhi Bolden to craft the shoe, which is green and white.

“The average person might say, ‘Oh man, this looks like a sneaker or some kind of basketball shoe.’ But I really wanted to infuse hip-hop culture in the shoes, and my culture being from Augusta, but also being a golfer, I know what golfers need,” Evans told Forbes. “Especially as we’re hitting the summer, we need something breathable, lightweight and also has some traction. I’m really proud of how it came out because it gives the perfect mix of playability, comfort, and traction.”

3. Golf leader and teacher

Evans embarked on a career as a golf teaching professional. He spent over five years as an assistant pro at the Atlanta Country Club before transitioning to a full-time teaching instructor role.

4. Community-minded

Evans is dedicated to giving back to his community through a non-profit organization he founded called 13GolfClubs, which aims to provide underserved youth with new golf equipment and lessons. Additionally, 10% of the profits from sales of the Edgar 1 golf shoe will be donated to this charitable cause. The $225 shoe was limited edition and only on sale for a short amount of time–but future drops have been teased.

5. New role at Morehouse College

Morehouse College recently appointed Evans Jr. as the head coach of the Maroon Tigers golf team. With his extensive experience in golf instruction, entrepreneurship, and community outreach, Evans aims to inspire and mentor student-athletes while leading the team to new heights of success.

“Coach Evans is a transformative leader who brings a dynamic blend of expertise in golf and entrepreneurship to our program,” Morehouse College athletic director Harold Ellis ’92 told Travel Dreams magazine. “His commitment to excellence and the holistic development of our student-athletes aligns seamlessly with the Morehouse ethos. We believe Coach Evans will inspire our golf team to achieve new heights, fostering a culture of success and sportsmanship that will make the Morehouse community proud.”

Edgar Evans Jr., Photo via LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/in/edgar-evans-0b0645178/