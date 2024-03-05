82-Year-Old Senator Leader Mitch McConnell Steps Down: A Look Back On His Comments On Black America

Senator Mitch McConnell, the veteran Republican leader representing Kentucky, made headlines recently with his announcement that he would step down from leadership. Last year, he had at least two incidents of freezing up mid-speech and, according to CNN, he had all fallen several times during the year. At 82 years old, McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, declared his decision amid increasing discontent within the Republican Party over his handling of crucial legislative matters, Fox News reported.

As he prepares to step down, here’s a look back on his comments on Black America.

Throughout his tenure, McConnell has been a central figure in shaping the Republican agenda and policies. However, his views on issues related to race and reparations for slavery have sparked controversy and debate. o

In response to discussions about reparations, McConnell has been steadfast in his opposition, arguing against the idea of compensating descendants of slaves for historical injustices.

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” McConnell told reporters in response to a question about whether reparations should be paid or a public apology should be made by Congress or the President.

“We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We elected an African-American president,” he said, CNN reported.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

In a statement made during a House hearing on reparations, McConnell asserted that “none of us currently living are responsible” for the atrocities of slavery, dismissing the notion of reparations as a viable solution. He pointed to past efforts to address racial inequality, such as the Civil War, civil rights legislation, and the election of Barack Obama as president, as evidence of progress, The Courier Journal reported.

“I think we’re always a work in progress in this country but no one currently alive was responsible for that and I don’t think we should be trying to figure out how to compensate for it,” he said. “First of all, it’d be pretty hard to figure out who to compensate. We’ve had waves of immigrants as well come to the country and experience dramatic discrimination of one kind or another so no, I don’t think reparations are a good idea.”

However, McConnell’s stance on reparations has drawn criticism from many. Author Ta-Nehisi Coates, during his testimony at the hearing, sharply rebuked McConnell for downplaying the lasting impact of slavery and systemic racism on African Americans. Coates argued that McConnell’s perspective failed to acknowledge the ongoing legacy of oppression and discrimination faced by Black communities across the U.S.

“Majority Leader McConnell cited civil-rights legislation yesterday, as well he should, because he was alive to witness the harassment, jailing, and betrayal of those responsible for that legislation by a government sworn to protect them. He was alive for the redlining of Chicago and the looting of Black homeowners of some $4 billion. Victims of that plunder are very much alive today. I am sure they’d love a word with the majority leader,” testified Coates, Axios reported.

Moreover, McConnell’s recent comments regarding African-American voters further fueled controversy. McConnell referred to Black voters as a separate entity from “Americans,” leading to accusations of racism and insensitivity. Despite attempts to clarify his remarks, McConnell faced backlash from critics who viewed his statement as reflective of broader efforts to disenfranchise minority voters, AP News reported.

He commented, “African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” Be later tried to clarify by saying he should have said the word “all” before “Americans.” He also defended his record on race by noting that he attended the Rev. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington in 1963.

Mitch McConnell, Photo via Senate website, https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/