Presidential Candidate RFK Jr.: Give Black Children Better Education And Racism Will Bounce Off Like Avengers

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sparked controversy with his recent comments suggesting that better education for Black children could render them immune to racism, likening them to superheroes from “The Avengers” movie franchise.

The remarks, made during a campaign event focused on Black outreach, have drawn sharp criticism and sparked a heated debate on social media.

Kennedy, known for his anti-vaccine activism, has been actively courting Black voters as part of his presidential campaign.

During the “Blacks for Kennedy” event, Kennedy asserted that improved education and mentorship from Black business leaders would empower Black children to overcome racism. He went on to compare them to characters from “The Avengers,” suggesting that racism would “bounce off” them like bullets off superheroes, The Midas Touch reported.

RFK Jr. said “you can make kids resilient against” racism with good education and Black business role models and then the racism will “bounce off” Black children like they are “the Avengers” because “they will be immune to it.” pic.twitter.com/3oiPcmxoS6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 28, 2024

The comments have been met with skepticism and outrage from many quarters, with critics pointing out the oversimplification of systemic racism and the deep-rooted issues faced by Black communities. Many have condemned Kennedy’s statements as tone-deaf and disconnected from the reality of racial discrimination.

RFK JR was always wacky but this is next level. Since when does education for Blacks diminish the effects of racism? MLK was multiple degreed and assassinated for fighting for civil rights, Medgar Evers college degree didn't save him from white supremacist terrorism. The sit-ins https://t.co/9SrW7db8W1 — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 28, 2024

This latest controversy comes amidst lingering concerns over Kennedy’s previous actions regarding vaccine disinformation targeting the Black community. In 2021, he produced a documentary-style film titled “Medical Racism: The New Apartheid,” which propagated conspiracy theories linking COVID-19 vaccines to harm against Black communities, NBC News reported.

The film featured individuals like Tony Muhammad from the Nation of Islam and Kevin Jenkins, CEO of the Urban Global Health Alliance, who have voiced anti-vaccine sentiments. Kennedy’s involvement in spreading vaccine skepticism during the COVID-19 pandemic has raised questions about his credibility and trustworthiness.

