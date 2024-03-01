Tyler Perry Stops $800 Million Studio Expansion Due To Artificial Intelligence Tool ‘Sora’: There Will Be Lost Jobs

Actor, filmmaker, studio owner Tyler Perry has announced a pause in his plans to expand his Atlanta studio by $800 million. This decision comes in the wake of groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the unveiling of OpenAI’s text-to-video model called Sora, which Perry describes as “mind-blowing.”

For over four years, Perry had planned an expansion project that would have added 12 soundstages to his 330-acre studio property. However, after witnessing the remarkable capabilities of AI, Perry has put these ambitions on indefinite hold.

Sora, which debuted on Feb. 15, has astonished observers with its ability to generate cinematic video outputs based on text prompts. Perry expressed his amazement at the technology, highlighting how it could potentially eliminate the need for physical locations or elaborate set constructions for his productions.

“I no longer would have to travel to locations. If I wanted to be in the snow in Colorado, it’s text. If I wanted to write a scene on the moon, it’s text, and this AI can generate it like nothing. If I wanted to have two people in the living room in the mountains, I don’t have to build a set in the mountains, I don’t have to put a set on my lot,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I can sit in an office and do this with a computer, which is shocking to me. It makes me worry so much about all of the people in the business. Because as I was looking at it, I immediately started thinking of everyone in the industry who would be affected by this, including actors and grip and electric and transportation and sound and editors, and looking at this, I’m thinking this will touch every corner of our industry.”

One of the most striking features for Perry is the ability of AI to simulate diverse environments and scenarios through text alone.

“Being told that it can do all of these things is one thing, but actually seeing the capabilities, it was mind-blowing,” he said.

Despite acknowledging the potential benefits of AI in streamlining production processes, Perry is deeply concerned about the impact it could have on the entertainment industry’s workforce. He emphasizes the need for regulations to safeguard jobs, stating, “If not, I just don’t see how we survive.”

Perry’s apprehensions stem from the realization that AI has the potential to disrupt various job categories within the industry, including actors, crew members, and post-production staff. With the rapid pace of technological advancements, Perry believes that the industry must come together to address these challenges and ensure the sustainability of livelihoods.

“There’s got to be some sort of regulations in order to protect us. If not, I just don’t see how we survive,” he said.

Perry has already integrated AI into two upcoming film projects to streamline production, but he remains cautious about the broader implications of its widespread adoption, USA Today reported.

Tyler Perry, Sept. 10 2022, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)