Fact Check: Black American Emmit McHenry Invented .COM Internet Architecture

Decades ago, the Internet was nothing more than a far-fetched idea, a concept that seemed too futuristic to fathom. Fast forward to today, and the Internet has become an integral part of our lives, offering us access to a wealth of digital resources and connectivity like never before. The man who paved the way for the iconic “.com” domain was Emmit McHenry, a Black man.

Emmit McHenry was born in Forrest City, Arkansas, in 1943, into a lineage deeply rooted in service and community. Raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he embarked on his journey of academic and professional excellence early on. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School, McHenry pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from the University of Denver in 1966. He next served as a lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.

In 1979, McHenry co-founded Network Solutions, an engineering firm, alongside a few partners. The journey to success was not without its challenges, as they faced financial hurdles and relied on personal sacrifices to keep their dream alive. However, their perseverance paid off when they secured a groundbreaking contract with the National Science Foundation to develop the world’s first domain name addressing system for the Internet, Fun Times Magazine reported.

McHenry’s visionary leadership and technical prowess played a pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape as we know it today. He spearheaded the development of the computer code that paved the way for the “.com” domain, revolutionizing how we access the internet and communicate online. Thanks to McHenry’s innovative contributions, Network Solutions became the exclusive domain name registrar for “.com,.net,.edu,.gov, and.org” domains, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the burgeoning internet industry.

In 1995, Emmit McHenry faced significant financial challenges when Network Solutions was sold to Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) for $4.8 million. Shortly after the acquisition, the government granted SAIC the authority to charge $70.00 per year for each domain name, along with receiving royalties on additional domain names. This request mirrored McHenry’s earlier proposal to the government. With millions of individuals and businesses seeking domain names, SAIC found itself in a lucrative position, attracting multiple bidders. Ultimately, VeriSign Inc. emerged as the primary beneficiary, transforming SAIC’s initial $4.8 million investment into a $21 billion windfall in less than a year.

McHenry’s entrepreneurial spirit and leadership extend to various industries and global engagements. From founding NetCom Solutions International, a telecommunications and engineering powerhouse, to serving on prestigious boards and committees, McHenry’s impact transcends borders.

Today, McHenry continues to champion innovation and excellence as the chairman of VisuTel, a broadband telecommunications company, and through his involvement in numerous organizations dedicated to economic development and technological advancement, History Makers reported.

