Black America Mourns The Passing Of Hero, Flint City Councilman Eric Mays

The city of Flint, Michigan, and the broader Black American community are mourning the loss of Eric Mays, a bold and unwavering advocate for the community, especially those in Flint’s 1st Ward. Mays served as a member of the Flint City Council from 2013 until his death, representing northwest Flint as the councillor from the city’s First Ward. Councilman Mays passed away on Feb. 24 at the age of 65, leaving behind a legacy of fearless advocacy and passionate service. No cause of death was provided.

Flint is the largest city and seat of Genesee County, Michigan. Located along the Flint River, 66 miles northwest of Detroit. The Flint water crisis was a public health crisis that started in 2014 after the drinking water for the city of Flint was contaminated with lead and possibly Legionella bacteria. Mays was very outspoken about hot the crisis affected Black people in Flint. Black people make up 56 percent of the population, while whites comprise 35 percent, according to the latest U.S. Census.

Born into a family of nine children to the late Rev. Louis H. and Rosie B. Mays, Eric Mays grew up in Flint and graduated from Flint Northern High School before pursuing higher education at Michigan State University. His commitment to public service was evident early on, as he became involved in labor unions, eventually serving as a district committeeperson and recording secretary for local United Auto Workers chapters during his tenure at General Motors, Flint Beat reported.

Mays’ political career flourished over the past decade, earning him national recognition through viral videos on TikTok showcasing his confrontations with fellow council members. Mays went on to become the longest-serving member of the current council. He made multiple bids for the mayor’s office and organized committees to run in 2008, 2015, and 2022.

However, Mays’ tenure was not without controversy. Mays died while serving a 90-day suspension for conduct unbecoming a council member, a punishment he maintained was unjust and which he fought against until his death.

“He would fight for the underdog. He would get out of bed and people would call him. It didn’t matter if a person was Black, white, polka-dot or pinstripe,” 6th Ward Councilman Tonya Burns said to ABC 12. “It broke him to not be in that seat. It broke his spirit. … Serving the community was his fuel.”

Black America remembered him on X/Twitter.

FBA Goddess Andrea tweeted, “The city of Flint is mourning the loss of outspoken Councilman Eric Mays, who died on Saturday. The city announced Mays’ death Saturday evening. The 65-year-old’s death was attributed to natural causes after an illness. Rest in Power my brotha, job well done!”

She included video clip of Mays dancing on the Ricky Smiley show.

Rest in Power my brotha, job well done! ✊🏾❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/TPbwWoVsra — FBA Goddess✊🏾Andrea (@FBAGoddess444) February 25, 2024

that girl tweeted along with a video of Mays at a Flit city council meeting, “My favorite Eric Mays video. Can’t say he didn’t make an impact while he was here. RIP”.

My favorite Eric Mays video 😂 Can’t say he didn’t make an impact while he was here. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0IWkqwQMro — that girl. 👁‍🗨 (@RozayJanae) February 25, 2024

Rev. Dr. Marvin Tiller, Jr.Senior Pastor of Temple Baptist Church, tweeted, “Rest in Power Councilman Eric Mays!!! What a devastating loss! Prayers to his family and the City of Flint; specifically the 1st Ward residents.”

Rest in Power Councilman Eric Mays!!! What a devastating loss! Prayers to his family and the City of Flint; specifically the 1st Ward residents. #EricMays #Flint pic.twitter.com/21WWDKtSP8 — Rev. Dr. Marvin Tiller, Jr. (@DrTiller1914) February 25, 2024

Dr. Rashad Richey, president of Rolling Out, tweeted, “He was the same person with everyone, a rarity these days. I remember the day Councilman Eric Mays reached out to me about injustices in Flint.We worked together behind the scenes on multiple issues.His authenticity was a gift. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

He was the same person with everyone, a rarity these days. I remember the day Councilman Eric Mays reached out to me about injustices in Flint.We worked together behind the scenes on multiple issues.His authenticity was a gift. Please keep his family in your prayers. #RIPEricMays pic.twitter.com/qHKc1ZwGmI — DR. RASHAD RICHEY (@Rashad_Richey) February 25, 2024

Mari Copeny, founder of Dear Flint Kids and Wednesdays For Water, tweeted, “To most he was this huge personality but to me he was the only city official to ever support me, come out and volunteer at my events, and always encouraged me. He called me Medium Miss Flint as I grew up. He loved this city more than anyone. You will be missed Eric Mays”.

To most he was this huge personality but to me he was the only city official to ever support me, come out and volunteer at my events, and always encouraged me. He called me Medium Miss Flint as I grew up. He loved this city more than anyone. You will be missed Eric Mays 💔… pic.twitter.com/pajOLHz1js — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) February 25, 2024

springwaterpapi tweeted, “Rest in Peace, Eric Mays. The literal embodiment of standing on business.”

Rest in Peace, Eric Mays. The literal embodiment of standing on business. pic.twitter.com/xYtdkKkZDU — springwaterpapi (@toneyjetson) February 25, 2024

Eric Mays Credit: City of Flint photo