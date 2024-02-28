Wendy Williams Was The Queen Of Talk Radio: 5 Things To Know About Her Health And Addiction Crisis That Took Her Down

Former TV and radio talk show host Wendy Williams, known for her charismatic personality and candid discussions on “The Wendy Williams Show,” has recently made headlines due to her health challenges, including primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Here are five things to know about her health and addiction crisis that took her down.

1. Diagnosed conditions of Williams

Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Primary progressive aphasia is a form of frontotemporal dementia that gradually impairs language capabilities. Unlike other forms of aphasia, it is not caused by a stroke or brain injury but rather by the deterioration of brain tissue crucial for speech and language, ABC News reported.

Frontotemporal dementia, on the other hand, affects behavior and cognitive functions due to the degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain.

2. Impact on communication

These conditions have significantly impacted Williams’ ability to communicate effectively. Primary progressive aphasia affects speech, reading, writing, and comprehension, while frontotemporal dementia can cause personality changes, erratic behavior, and difficulties in understanding language. Williams’ struggles with cognitive issues have been evident in public appearances and interactions with others.

3. The Addictions of Williams

In her twenties, she admitted to struggling with cocaine and crack addiction, leading to a lifestyle of incessant partying that she later reflected could have cost her life. She has said that at the age of 29, she quit drugs and she emerged as a significant media presence, eventually launching the syndicated TV show “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2008, The Daily Mail reported.

Despite her success, her life took a downward spiral in 2017. Revelations of her husband’s infidelity with a much younger massage therapist rocked her world after more than two decades of marriage.

Subsequently, Williams found herself battling alcohol and pill dependency, plunging into a deep depression that led to multiple stints in rehab and hospitalizations. Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in fact, claims her dementia is alcohol-induced.

4. Personal challenges

In addition to her recent diagnoses, the 59-year-old has faced various health challenges over the years, including Graves’ disease and lymphedema. These issues have been documented in a recent and controversial Lifetime documentary titled “Where Is Wendy Williams?” which explores her life and health struggles in recent years.

5. Continuing treatment

The former TV personality continues to receive medical care and is taking steps to address her health needs, including treatment for her cognitive issues.

Wendy Williams, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch23-S-pRgb/?hl=en