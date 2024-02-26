Top 5 Whitney Houston Movies And Films Ranked With Expert Reviews

Whitney Houston, the late legendary songstress whose voice resonated through generations, also left an indelible mark on the silver screen. From soul-stirring performances to memorable characters, Houston’s cinematic journey showcased her versatility as an artist. Houston died in 2012.

Here are the top five Whitney Houston movies and films.

1.Whitney Houston in star-studded cast: ‘Waiting to Exhale’ (1995)

In this ensemble drama, Houston shines as Savannah Jackson, a strong-willed television producer navigating the complexities of love and friendship. Directed by Forest Whitaker, “Waiting to Exhale” showcases Houston’s acting prowess. While Angela Bassett steals the show with her memorable performance, Houston’s portrayal adds depth to this emotionally charged narrative.

The cast also included: Lorretta Devine, Lea Rochon, Dennis Haysbert, Gregory Hines, and Wendell Pierce.

“It takes its old-fashioned soap-opera formula and refurbishes it for the age of Oprah. What that means is that while the script by (Terry) McMillan and Ronald Bass serves up moonstruck romantic fantasies, it speaks in the language of self-empowerment,” wrote David Ansen of Newsweek.

2. Whitney Houston Acting debut” ‘The Bodyguard’ (1992)

Marking her film debut, Houston captivates as Rachel Marron, a famous singer entangled in a romance with her bodyguard, portrayed by Kevin Costner. Despite initial skepticism, Houston’s magnetic presence and powerhouse vocals elevate the film, culminating in the iconic rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” While the chemistry between the leads may falter, “The Bodyguard” remains a timeless classic.

“Houston’s face, as she loses herself in the melody out there on a quiet porch in the woods, is a reminder of all she gave to this role, and this movie — and why it’s always worth rewatching,” wrote Anne Cohen of Refinery29.

3. ‘The Preacher’s Wife’ (1996)

In this lively remake, Houston embodies Julia Biggs, the devoted wife of a struggling pastor, played by Courtney B. Vance. Directed by Penny Marshall, “The Preacher’s Wife” blends heartwarming moments with musical numbers, showcasing Houston’s vocal power.

“The music, the chemistry between Houston and Washington, and minor characters that make us smile make this film worth watching-especially around Christmas, when this is set,” wrote James Plath of Movie Metropolis.

Famed critic Roger Ebert said that despite some “reservations” about the film, “I found myself enjoying “The Preacher’s Wife,” for its simple but real pleasures: For the way Houston sings, for the glimpses of the people in the church congregation, and for the way preacher tries his hardest to do the right thing. And also for Denzel Washington, who is able to project love without lust, and goodness without corniness. This movie could have done more, but what it does, it makes you feel good about.”

4. ‘Sparkle’ (2012)

Houston’s final film role finds her portraying Emma Anderson, a strict yet supportive mother in the musical drama “Sparkle.” Houston shines in her limited screen time, delivering a knockout performance highlighted by a soul-stirring church scene.

“It proves that there are still wonderful roles for women–of any color–to make their own and of which one day can look back on and be proud,” wrote Candice Frederick of Reel Talk.

“Whitney Houston has a solo showcase in a church scene, singing “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” and if her voice doesn’t match her glory days her presence certainly does. Director Salim Akil and musical consultant R. Kelly don’t let her, or any of the singers, down,” wrote Ebert.

5. ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ (1997)

In this Disney classic, Houston dons the role of the Fairy Godmother to Brandy’s Cinderella, weaving magic and music into the timeless tale of Cinderella. While her screen time is limited, Houston’s enchanting presence and impeccable vocals elevate the film’s charm.

“Wishes do come true, insists this new production of the timeless fairy tale. Okay, we wish Brandy could sing like Whitney Houston,” wrote People‘s Terry Kelleher.

