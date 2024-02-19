Halle Bailey And 10 Facts About Her Rise To Fame And Sex Symbol Status

Halle Bailey, 23, known for her mesmerizing vocals and captivating music and acting performances, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with her talent. From her early beginnings as one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle to her breakout solo success and groundbreaking acting roles, Bailey’s journey to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Here are 10 facts about her rise to fame and sex symbol status.

1. Musical prodigy from Georgia

Born on March 27, 2000, in Mableton, Georgia, she honed her musical talents from a young age. Alongside her sister Chloe, they began writing their own songs and playing instruments, laying the foundation for their future success.

Their father and co-manager, Doug Bailey, who taught them to do everything on their own,” began teaching them how to write songs at the ages of 8 and 10

While in Georgia, Bailey played minor acting roles in films such as “Joyful Noise” (2012), having begun a career in acting at the age of 3, and the Disney television film “Let It Shine” (2012).

2. Chloe x Halle: The Duo

Bailey rose to prominence as one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, known for their soulful harmonies and empowering lyrics. The duo launched a YouTube channel at the ages of 11 and 13 with a cover of Beyoncé’s “Best Thing I Never Had.”

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

Their first video to go “viral” was a cover of another of Beyoncé’s tracks, “Pretty Hurts.” In 2013, the Bailey sisters won Season 5 of Radio Disney’s “The Next Big Thing,” with them making a cameo appearance in the Disney series “Austin & Ally” performing the song “Unstoppable.”

Parkwood Entertainment, which was founded by Beyoncé, signed them in 2016 for a five-year contract.

Chloe x Halle made their professional debut with the EP, “Sugar Symphony,” which was released under Parkwood in2016. The duo were also featured as the opening act for the European part of Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour that same year. Chloe x Halle released a mixtape, “The Two of Us,” in on YouTube. (2018),

Together, they released acclaimed albums such as “The Kids Are Alright” (2018); their single, “Warrior,” appeared on both the soundtrack for the film “A Wrinkle in Time.” They were the opening act for the U.S. leg of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour, alongside DJ Khaled.

In 2020 they released “Ungodly Hour,” earning five Grammy Award nominations. The album debuted at number 16 on the Billboard 200 chart with 24,000 units sold. “Do It” also became their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 83 on the chart.

3. Making waves in Hollywood

In addition to her musical pursuits, Bailey showcased her acting chops in the television sitcom “Grown-ish” from 2018 to 2022. Her portrayal of Skylar “Sky” Forster earned her widespread acclaim and solidified her status as a versatile performer.

In 2019, Bailey made history when she landed the coveted role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Her casting caused a backlash, with some claiming that casting an African-American in the role of Ariel was unfaithful to the original character. The movie was released in May 2023 and Bailey received praise from critics for her performance. She also recorded and performed the soundtrack for the film.

In 2023, she had supporting role in the musical film “The Color Purple,” and she performed three songs of the soundtrack, including the lead single “Keep It Movin’.”

4. Solo success and Grammy nominations

In 2023, Bailey embarked on a solo career with the release of her debut single “Angel,” which earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Song. Her soulful vocals and undeniable talent continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

On Oct. 1, 2021, Bailey made her debut solo performance with a rendition of the Disney song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” in the televised event, “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World,” which celebrated Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.

5. An entrepreneurial spirit

Beyond her musical and acting endeavors, Bailey showcased her entrepreneurial skills by launching her own jewelry line, Hallelujah Jewelry, on Etsy. Her handmade designs quickly sold out.

6. Recognized by the recording academy

Bailey’s contributions to the music industry have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by her six Grammy Award nominations.

7. Embracing change and growth

Throughout her career, Bailey has embraced change and growth, transitioning from a successful duo to a solo artist and navigating the complexities of Hollywood.

8. Advocating for authenticity

Bailey remains a staunch advocate for authenticity and staying true to oneself in the face of industry pressures. Her commitment to her artistry and unwavering authenticity serve as an inspiration to aspiring artists worldwide.

“Anchor yourself with love for your artistry, that’s what matters the most,” Bailey said in one interview.

9. Balancing identities: sex symbol and new mom

Bailey has been in a relationship with rapper and YouTuber DDG since December 2021 and on Jan. 6, 2024, Bailey announced on Instagram that she and her DDG welcomed a baby boy. And at the same time, she continues to shine if ultra sexy magazine layouts.

10. A Bright future ahead

As she continues to soar to new heights in her career, Bailey’s future looks brighter than ever. With her incredible talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion for her craft, she is poised to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Her advise to others? “Things [in the industry] are changing every day but if you find that love for what your passion is, then you should stick to that,” she said.

Halle Bailey, photos via Instgram, @hallebailey, https://www.instagram.com/hallebailey/