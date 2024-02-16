Trans-Racial Rachel Dolezal Fired From Teacher Job For Being Too Freaky On OnlyFans

Rachel Dolezal, the controversial figure known for her claim of being Black despite being white, has once again stirred up headlines, this time for her involvement with an OnlyFans account that led to her firing from a position with the Catalina Foothills School District in Arizona.

Dolezal, who previously made waves in 2015 when it was revealed that she had misrepresented her racial identity while serving as a leader at a local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Spokane, Washington, found herself at the center of another controversy after administrators became aware of her participation on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for adult content.

Dolezal, who claims that she still “identifies as Black,” was terminated after the district determined that her posts on OnlyFans violated its policies regarding the use of social media by employees and ethical standards.

“Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy,” Julie Farbarik, a spokesperson for Catalina Foothills Unified School District, wrote in an email. The policy states that employees should not communicate online in a manner that’s “unprofessional” or that would “significantly and adversely impact [their] work-related reputation.”

In 2019 she had a legal battle over welfare fraud charges related to unreported income, Dolezal, who legally changing her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2016, continued to maintain a presence in the media.

Her OnlyFans account is under Diallo and it has offered subscriptions of $9.99 a month, since late 2021. “Welcome to my OnlyFans page, where I post creative content and give fans a more intimate look into my life,” the page says. The bio describes her page as a place “where I post creative content and give fans a more Intimate look into my life,” NBC News reported.

Her OnlyFans account offers subscribers an intimate look into her life through creative content. She also published a memoir in 2017 (“In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World”), also promoted her artwork, and produced a podcast called “Peripheries,” CNN reported.

Rachel Dolezal, YouTube screenshot, Jun 17, 2015, NBC News, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3B24Bbsf3U4