Google Drops Bomb On AI Market With Release Of Gemini Advanced, Ultra

The artificial intelligence (AI) tools war is heating up. Google has unveiled Gemini Advanced in early February, its latest AI project encompassing a range of innovative technologies aimed at revolutionizing the way we interact with AI.

Named after an AI project unveiled last year, Gemini Advanced offers users an unprecedented level of sophistication and functionality. The previous version of Gemini already demonstrated commendable capabilities, such as summarizing Shakespearean texts, offering tea recommendations, and generating passable chocolate cake recipes. But, it had limitations, such as the inability to provide images of specific subjects like majestic horses—though recent updates have addressed some of these shortcomings. Additionally, users reported that Gemini could be slower to respond compared to ChatGPT.

Gemini Advanced boasts capabilities beyond simple question answering or book summaries. Powered by the robust AI model Gemini Ultra, it offers features such as text translation, handling multiple instructions within a single sentence, and generating images from intricate prompts, Buffalo News reported.

The Gemini app, initially available for smartphones running on Google’s Android software, offers users an array of features designed to productivity and streamline daily tasks–from writing assistance to interpreting text.

One of the most significant aspects of Google’s Gemini initiative is the introduction of Gemini Advanced, a subscription-based service that takes AI up a notch or two.

Available to users for a monthly fee of $20, the service competes directly with OpenAI’s upgraded ChatGPT Plus, which is priced at the same level. Intrigued by the potential of Gemini Advanced, I decided to invest in the subscription and assess its performance compared to its rival.

Gemini Advanced (Ultra, $20 a month) just spit out some FIRE, really impressed with it vs GPT PLUS. https://t.co/sK33Sx7ZbD pic.twitter.com/sQ9bjTBPM0 — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) February 8, 2024

The launch of the Gemini app, alongside a subscription service, marks Google’s ambitious foray into the realm of advanced AI technology.

Powered by an AI technology dubbed “Ultra 1.0,” Gemini Advanced is positioned as a game-changer in the AI landscape, capable of tutoring students, providing programming tips to engineers, generating project ideas, and even creating content based on user preferences, according to Google’s blog, written by Sundar Pichai CEO of Google and Alphabet and Demis Hassabis, CEO and co-founder, Google DeepMind.

Gemini Advanced promised to be able to solve complex problems through features tailored to cater to a diverse range of needs.

As Pichai aptly stated, “Ultra 1.0 is the first to outperform human experts on massive multitask language understanding, which uses a combination of 57 subjects to test knowledge and problem-solving abilities.”

According to Verge, Gemini Advanced excels in providing information about current events and businesses, leveraging Google Maps data. Paid Gemini subscriptions often outperform generative AI tasks in these “Google tasks.”

Verge concludes that Google Advanced does perform over ChatGPT on some taaks, but equal on others.

“Gemini Advanced is capable. There’s no denying it works much better than the lower-tier Gemini. It definitely works best when integrated with Google’s other products like Search and Maps. But for more obviously ‘creative’” ‘ multimodal requests — things that involve images, for example — Gemini has a long way to go. The chatbot understands longer strings of instructions, but once you add the photos, you’re probably better off choosing an AI model specifically designed to make pictures,” Verge reviewed.

Google Advanced logo