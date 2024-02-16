Fulton County DA Fani Willis Tells MAGA In Court: You Think I’m On Trial, The People Who Tried To Steal Election Are On Trial

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took to the stand on Feb. 15 to defend herself against allegations of an improper relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The contentious proceedings unfolded during a hearing to determine whether Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump on election interference charges.

Willis charged Trump and 18 others with trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election win in Georgia’s 2020 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal counts in the case. A number of Trump’s co-defendants have already struck plea deals with prosecutors, CNBC reported.

Willis hired Wade in 2021 to help prosecute the racketeering case against Trump. Trump co-defendant Michael Roman alleged in court filings that Willis should be disqualified from the case, claiming she financially benefited from hiring Wade because of their personal relationship, Fox News reported.

Willis’s impassioned testimony drew attention as she confronted defense lawyer Ashleigh Merchant from the witness stand, expressing frustration at what she perceived as misrepresentation of facts. “It’s ridiculous to me that you lied on Monday and yet here we still are,” Willis exclaimed.

BRUTAL: Nathan Wade admits to having had sexual relations with Fani Willis while trying Trump in court. WATCH pic.twitter.com/UyttJzGA0F — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 15, 2024

The hearing, presided over by Judge Scott McAfee, delved into allegations that Willis and Wade engaged in a romantic relationship that potentially compromised their prosecutorial duties. The timeline of their relationship emerged as a crucial point of contention, with conflicting testimonies adding complexity to the proceedings.

JUST IN: Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade says he paid for trips with DA Fani Willis on his business card which she then reimbursed him in cash.



Holy s***!



The development comes as Willis' former friend directly contradicted her, claiming Willis and Wade's relationship went back to… pic.twitter.com/wC0kQtv9rI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 15, 2024

Robin Yeartie, a former employee in the District Attorney’s Office and a self-described friend of Willis, testified that the relationship between Willis and Wade began earlier than they had claimed, alleging that it started in late 2019. However, Wade testified that their romantic involvement commenced in 2022, contradicting Yeartie’s account.

"You're confused, you think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020". <— Whew, Fani Willis is mopping the floor with home skillet. pic.twitter.com/gc51cGghnU — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) February 15, 2024

Merchant’s questioning of Willis also focused on the alleged financial benefits stemming from her relationship with Wade, particularly concerning reimbursements for shared vacations made in cash.

Tensions escalated as Willis vehemently defended herself against what she perceived as baseless accusations.

I watched every second of #FaniWillis testimony in GA yesterday. She was incredible and she was 🔥. Rightfully so. Bringing up all this nonsense that’s got nothing to do with nothing but delaying Trump’s inevitable demise. It was great TV though. https://t.co/sblTgRfiKi — Donnie Simpson (@DonnieSimpson) February 16, 2024

At one point, she was asked about the timing of her and Wade’s intimate relations, and she went on the defense about the timeline.

“I had very limited contact with him because Mr. Wade had a form of cancer that makes your allegation somewhat ridiculous,” Willis said.

She continued, “I’m not going to emasculate a Black man. Did you understand that? I don’t think we should discuss further.”

At another point, she blasted, You’re confused. You think I’m on trial? These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.”

Fani Willis, YouTube screenshot, PBS NewsHour, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OiFR-bHvy4