Snoop Dogg And Master P Hire Legal Heavyweight Ben Crump: Walmart And Post Companies Sabotaged Snoop Cereal Brand

Hip-Hop moguls Snoop Dogg and Master P have taken legal action against retail giant Walmart and food manufacturing company Post Consumer Brands, alleging sabotage of their cereal brand, Snoop Cereal.

In a lawsuit filed on Feb. 6, the rappers’ company, Broadus Foods, accused Walmart and Post of engaging in underhanded dealings and diabolical actions to hinder the success of Snoop Cereal. According to the complaint, Post, intended to be a key partner for Snoop Cereal, secretly collaborated with Walmart to prevent the product from reaching consumers or imposed exorbitant costs that would eliminate any profit for Broadus Foods.

We CANNOT support Walmart and Post Foods if they do not support Black business! Building generational wealth is so important for the Black community. Their blatant disregard of the Master P and Snoop Dogg's partnership is unacceptable! Black business is good business! pic.twitter.com/WIWB5piZEm — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 7, 2024

Heavyweight lawyer Benjamin Crump, representing Snoop Dogg and Master P, described the alleged actions as a “blatant disregard” for a Black-owned business. The lawsuit contends that Post attempted to choke Broadus Foods out of the market after the rappers declined to sell their company to the manufacturer.

“Essentially, because Snoop Dogg and Master refused to sell Snoop Cereal in totality, Post entered a false arrangement where they could choke Broadus Foods out of the market, thereby preventing Snoop Cereal from being sold or produced by any competitor,” Crump wrote in the complaint, Billboard reported.

Despite an agreement for Post to produce and distribute the products to major retailers, including Walmart, the lawsuit claims that Walmart and Post ensured that Snoop Cereal would not be available to consumers. Master P shared a video on Instagram purportedly showing Walmart stores not stocking the product, with unopened shipments of Snoop Cereal discovered in storerooms.

Both Walmart and Post responded to the allegations, pointing to low sales of the product. They said they will address the issues in court. Walmart emphasized its history of supporting entrepreneurs, while Post expressed disappointment that consumer demand did not meet expectations, BBC reported.

