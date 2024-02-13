Senate Passes $95 Billion For Israel, Ukraine: 5 Things To Know

The Senate passed a whopping $95 billion foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan on Feb. 1. The bipartisan bill garnered support from more than 20 Republican senators, defying former President Donald Trump’s opposition to the measure. But the bill’s future is uncertain as it heads to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson has signaled reluctance to bring it to the floor for debate or a vote.

The Senate’s 70-29 vote in favor of the aid package underscores bipartisan consensus on the need to provide critical assistance to key allies in the face of geopolitical challenges. The bill includes substantial military and security assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, ABC News reported.

Despite bipartisan support in the Senate, the aid bill faces hurdles in the House, where Speaker Johnson has expressed concerns about its contents, especially the fact the bill does not address the issue of border security, a key priority for House Republicans, Fox News reported.

Here are fve things to know:

1. Senate’s crucial vote

The Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan with a bipartisan vote of 70-29. The bill aims to provide significant military and security assistance.

🚨 Senate "national security" bill specifically EXEMPTS funds for Israel from Congressional oversight pic.twitter.com/dDhgPHpgAV — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2024

2. Bipartisan support

More than 20 Republican senators agreed to the aid package, despite urging from Trump to oppose the bill. Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) all voting against the bill.

3. Uncertain future in the House

The aid bill heads to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed reluctance to bring it to the floor for debate or a vote. Johnson’s concerns center around the bill’s lack of provisions addressing border security, a priority for House Republicans.

4. Urgency stressed

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has emphasized the urgency of passing the aid bill, urging Speaker Johnson and House Republicans to act swiftly.

“My message [to Johnson] is this is a rare moment where history is looking upon the United States and seeing if we will stand up for our values, stand up to bullies like Putin and do the right thing,” Schumer said. “I will say to Speaker Johnson I am confident that there’s a large majority in the House who will vote for this bill — I am confident there are many Republicans in his caucus. I know I’ve spoken to a whole bunch of them who feels strongly we ought to pass this bill and I will urge Speaker Johnson to step up to the moment and do the right thing.”

5. Milestone in foreign policy

The aid bill’s passage in the Senate marks a significant milestone in U.S. foreign policy funding to its key allies.

Photo: U.S. Senate, https://www.senate.gov/