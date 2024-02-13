Billionaire Private Equity Investor Robert F. Smith To Speak At North Carolina A&T

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T) is set to welcome Robert F. Smith, founder, chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, as the distinguished speaker for the Harold L. Martin Sr. Chancellor’s Speaker Series.

Smith, one of the country’s few Black billionaires, is renowned for his achievements in the finance world.

The event, titled “Visionary Ventures,” is part of the university’s discussion series. Smith, recognized as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, will engage in conversation with Martin, the series namesake and a N.C. A&T alumnus.

Scheduled for Feb. 29, at 5 p.m. in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center on 200 N. Benbow Road, the event is open to the public, offering an invaluable opportunity for students, faculty, and members of the community to learn from Smith’s vast experience in finance and entrepreneurship.

“Visionary Ventures” follows the success of previous events in the speaker series, including “Standin’ on Business,” featuring Issa Rae, which focused on entrepreneurship.

Smith was once named one of Forbes’ 100 Greatest Living Business Minds in 2017. Under his leadership, Vista Equity Partners has managed equity capital commitments exceeding $100 billion and has overseen a portfolio of over 80 software companies employing more than 100,000 people globally. Smith’s achievements underscore his commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial sector.

He did have a major setback involving what the government said was illegal activity. In 2016, prosecutors in San Francisco initiated a grand jury investigation, which involved sending subpoenas to certain investors of Vista Equity Partners. By 2020, federal investigators had completed their inquiry and determined that Smith had not disclosed over $200 million of partnership income associated with Vista funds. Smith settled by paying approximately $56 million in taxes and penalties related to the unreported income and an additional $82 million in penalties associated with his undisclosed offshore bank accounts. In total, Smith paid over $139 million in taxes and penalties, according to the Department of Justice.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Smith is deeply involved in philanthropic initiatives. As the founding director and president of the Fund II Foundation, he is dedicated to various causes, including preserving the African American experience, promoting music education, and preserving the environment.

