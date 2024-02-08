Iran: Suicide Drone Attack On U.S. Soldiers Is Part Of Conspiracy To Start Bigger War, It Wasn’t Us

A deadly drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan on Jan. 18, which claimed the lives of three American service members and injured dozens more, has stirred a flurry of accusations and calls for retaliation. The attack, carried out near the Syrian border, targeted a U.S. base housing American troops and personnel, marking the first instance of U.S. troop fatalities by enemy fire since October. Thirty-four American service members were also injured, AP reported.

Initial reports suggest that U.S. forces may have mistakenly identified the enemy drone as an American one, allowing it to penetrate the base unchallenged. As a U.S. drone was returning to the installation, the enemy drone approached at a low altitude, evading detection and resulting in the tragic outcome.

Following the attack, President Joe Biden condemned Iran, attributing the assault to radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq. However, Iranian officials have denied any involvement, dismissing the accusations as baseless and pointing out that regional groups do not take orders from Tehran.

#Iran's FM Spokesman Nasser Kanaani in his weekly Press Conference reacted to the threats made by #American officials against #Iran:



"Repeating baseless accusation is a projection and a conspiracy by those trying to dragging #America's feet into a new battle in the region" pic.twitter.com/dtnxeNz9Nu — SNN (@snntv_en) January 29, 2024

John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, said on “Good Morning America” that the U.S. believes Iran has been supporting Houthi, Hezbollah and Hamas militants in the region, ABC News reported.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

“We’re not looking for a broader war in the region,” Kirby said. “We certainly aren’t looking for conflict with Iran.”

He added, “But make no mistake, Iran is supporting these groups. They’re resourcing them, training them, certainly not discouraging these attacks at all.”

🇮🇷IRAN: YOUR ACCUSATIONS ARE BASELESS



Iran's FM: "The accusations against us are baseless and are a conspiracy by those who have an interest in dragging America into a battle in the region.



We reiterate our emphasis on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the… https://t.co/MjwEPgIdeN pic.twitter.com/29QXkmIMdz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 29, 2024

Still, Republican lawmakers are demanding a forceful response against Iran. Senators like Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, for example, called for immediate strikes against Iranian targets.

“I am calling on the Biden Administration to strike targets of significance inside Iran, not only as reprisal for the killing of our forces, but as deterrence against future aggression,” Graham said in a statement, CNBC reported.

“The only thing the Iranian regime understands is force. Until they pay a price with their infrastructure and their personnel, the attacks on U.S. troops will continue,” he added. “Hit Iran now. Hit them hard.”

Investigations into the drone attack continue.

Photo by JESHOOTS.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/silhouette-of-camera-drone-flew-in-mid-air-442587/