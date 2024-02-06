Movie Legand Carl Weathers Passes Away At 76: 10 Movies He Played In Including ‘Action Jackson’

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker turned Hollywood action star, renowned for his roles in “Rocky” and “Predator,” passed away on Feb. 1 at the age of 76. Throughout his career, Weathers graced the silver screen with his captivating performances, leaving a mark on pop culture.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend,” his family said in a statement, according to Deadline.

No cause of death has been given.

Here are 10 movies he starred in.

1. Weathers was ‘Action Jackson’ (1988)

In this action-packed thriller, Weathers takes the lead role as Action Jackson, proving his star power as a leading man. “Action Jackson” gave Weathers the opportunity to shine as the quintessential action hero, CBS News reported. The film co-starred Vanity, Bill Duke, and Sharon Stone.

2. Weathers and Rocky I – IV (1976-1985)

Weathers immortalizes the iconic character of Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa’s adversary turned friend, in four films in the “Rocky” franchise. From his blustery bravado to his poignant moments in the ring, his portrayal of Creed is enduring.

3. ‘Predator’ (1987)

Weathers was among an ensemble cast in this Sci-Fi action classic, that has delevloped a cult following. He co-starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jesse Ventura. As Agent Dillon, he delivered memorable moments and intense action sequences.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

4. Weathers on TV, ‘The Mandalorian’ (Disney+ TV series, appeared 2019 to 2023)

Weathers played Greef Karga, a fast-talking politician in the Star Wars universe. His portrayal of Karga was initially introduced as a villain but later evolving into a trusted ally.

5. The Comic side of Weathers: ‘Arrested Development’ (TV Series, 2003-2019) and ‘Regular Show’ (TV series, 2010-2017)

Weathers delivers comedic gold in his role as a fictionalized version of himself in this beloved sitcom–a character he reportedly came up with, AV Club reported. As Tobias Funke’s thrifty acting coach, he injected each scene with absurdity and hilarity, showing off his comic flair. In the animated TV series “Regular Show,” he voiced the Cadillac-driving, hip-hop-blasting character of God of Basketball.

6. ‘Toy Story of Terror’ (TV movie)

He voiced various animated projects, including 2013’s “Toy Story of Terror,” where he brings the action figure Combat Carl to life with perfection, Den of Geek reported.

7. ‘Happy Gilmore’ (1996)

In this sports comedy classic, Weathers steals the show as Chubbs Peterson, an aging golfer who mentors Adam Sandler’s character. With his comedic timing and on-screen presence, Weathers brings depth and humor to the role, making “Happy Gilmore” a memorable addition to his filmography.

8. ‘The Bermuda Depths’ (TV movie, 1978)

He captivated audiences in this surreal made-for-TV movie, blending elements of Japanese kaiju films and Jaws-inspired suspense. In the Japanese/American co-production fantasy film the plot revolved around a crew searching for a giant sea turtle in the Bermuda Triangle. As one of the crew members, Weathers delivers a swashbuckling performance that anchors this unique TV movie.

9. ‘Bucktown’ and ‘Friday Foster’ (1975)

In these two Blaxploitation classics alongside Pam Grier in both films, Weathers showcases his versatility, portraying henchmen roles with a captivating intensity. In “Friday Foster” he engages in a gripping fistfight with Yaphet Kotto.

10. ‘Hurricane Smith’ (1992)

The actor shines in this nuts-and-bolts action flick as the title character, an American on a mission in Australia to rescue his missing sister. With his charismatic portrayal, Weathers elevates the standard action movie fare, delivering thrilling moments and memorable lines that leave audiences wanting more.

Photo: Wikipedia, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Weathers