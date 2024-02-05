MAGA Influencer Charlie Kirk: I’m Sorry, If I See Black Pilot, I Will Wonder If He’s Qualified

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of conservative organization Turning Point USA, faced major backlash after making controversial comments regarding the qualifications of Black pilots. During a recent episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk revealed, “If I see a Black pilot, I’m gonna be like ‘boy, I hope he is qualified.'” These remarks ignited a firestorm of criticism online, with many condemning Kirk’s statements as racist and unacceptable.

Charlie Kirk: “I’m sorry. If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified.’” pic.twitter.com/bbs48cxJhy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 23, 2024

Kirk attempted to backtrack on his comments, stating that they did not reflect his true beliefs but rather a reaction to what he perceived as a trend of less-qualified individuals being hired due to diversity initiatives. He blamed left-wing politics for creating this “reality,” suggesting that policies aimed at promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) were to blame for his apprehension towards Black pilots, Newsone reported.

According to Newsweek, he tried to distance himself from his own words, saying it is “not who I am, that’s not what I believe.” Instead, he said he was being made to react that way because he felt DEI policies adopted by corporations regarding ethnic minorities meant less qualified people were being given jobs with significant responsibility, including airline pilots.

And, Kirk’s producer, Blake Neff, blamed left-wing politics for Kirk’s comments, saying it was the “reality the left has created.”

Black pilots, in particular, took offense at Kirk’s insinuation that their race determined their qualifications.

The video of Kirk’s remarks quickly went viral on social media platforms, garnering millions of views and sparking widespread condemnation. Many called for Kirk to be held accountable for his offensive comments and urged Turning Point USA to take action.

Retweet to scare a Conservative Grifter. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i5karNBEDR — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) January 24, 2024

Kirk, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, has sparked controversy before. On his show and social media recently, he attacked the “myth” surrounding the civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King.

Despite Kirk trying to justify his comments as being a product of the policies of other people, he made a similar statement during the show in which he said he wouldn’t want a Black, lesbian surgeon.

For anyone out there dealing with the Charlie Kirks of the world, know that you are qualified. Never give up. (Trigger warning: The Swastikas represent enemy KILLS not support. My grandfather and the other brave men of the 332nd Fighter Squadron were all certified Nazi killers.) pic.twitter.com/GTMKeF2v74 — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) January 25, 2024

Photo: Charlie Kirk, X/Twitter/ Photo: Pilot Randall Rochon, photo via Rotor Media, https://rotormedia.com/in-the-spotlight-randall-rochon/



