Teyana Taylor To Play Soul Legend Dionne Warwick In New Movie

Singer, actress, filmmaker Teyana Taylor is set to portray singing legend Dionne Warwick in biopic. The upcoming Dionne Warwick biopic has officially set its shoot date.

The news was first shared by Damon Elliott, Warwick‘s son and a key figure in the film’s production, who took to Instagram to announce the project, Daily Mail reported. The biopic has yet to be titled.

“It’s Official… we are funded and have a shoot date! ELLIOTT ENTERTAINMENT IS DOING BIG THINGS IN 2024!!” Elliott’s post exclaimed, accompanied by side-by-side photos of Taylor and his legendary mother, Dionne Warwick, who is 83 years old.

Taylor, known for her multifaceted talents as a singer, actress, and dancer, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to portray Warwick in the biopic. Taylor showcased her acting prowess in the acclaimed 2023 drama “A Thousand and One,” portraying a single mother trying to create a stable home for her son.

Though just 33 years old, Taylor has had a long and diverse career in entertainment. In September 2006, Taylor, at age 15, choreographed Beyoncé’s “Ring the Alarm” video. In January 2007, she joined Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment label. In February 2007, MTV’s “My Super Sweet Sixteen” featured her. Also, in 2007, she appeared in Jay-Z’s “Blue Magic” video. February 2008, her debut single “Google Me” dropped, followed by the mixtape “From a Planet Called Harlem.” In August 2010, she acted in “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming.” That same year, she influenced Kanye West’s album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” by dancing in one of the track’s videos. By 2012, she signed with his GOOD Music. Two years later, she released her debut album “VII.” In 2018, the album “K.T.S.E.” dropped. Between 2019 and 2020, she collaborated with Kehlani and released “The Album.”

Sharing Elliott’s post on her own Instagram account, Taylor reflected on Warwick’s enduring impact and legacy in the music industry.

“Ms. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great statue, poise and elegance, with a fiery spirit — Realizing I was looking at my future self,” Taylor wrote.

Warwick, born on December 12, 1940, in East Orange, New Jersey, emerged from a deeply religious and musical upbringing. Raised in a household where gospel music flourished, Warwick’s early exposure to the industry shaped her destiny. At 14, she formed The Gospelaires with her sister and cousin, honing their craft in local venues before gaining wider recognition at the Apollo Theater.

Her breakthrough came in 1962 when Burt Bacharach discovered her during a recording session, leading to a string of hits like “Don’t Make Me Over.” Warwick’s distinctive voice bridged R&B and pop genres, earning her unprecedented success with 12 consecutive Top 100 hits from 1963 to 1966.

Warwick became the first African-American solo female Grammy winner for “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” in 1968, according to The Historymakers. Her activism, notably in AIDS awareness, and diverse career spanning music, television, and entrepreneurship, solidify her legacy as an influential icon.

The biopic announcement of the shoot date comes after Taylor first revealed her involvement in the biopic during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show last year. In the interview, Taylor spoke candidly about her admiration for Warwick and her commitment to portraying the legendary artist with authenticity and respect. “We’re already working on it,” Taylor revealed.

She added that she and Warwick were already talking to each other every day. “That’s my girl. Me, her, and her son [Elliott],” Taylor said, Billboard reported. “I mean, I’ve always been a firm believer in just always standing on safety. She’s had a wonderful career, you know, and I think right now it’s about making her feel as safe as possible so she can tell her story. A lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatized to an extent and that’s not where we want to go.”

Warwick, who released her memoir, “My Life, as I See It: An Autobiography,” in 2010, seems to approve of the choice of Taylor to play her. on Instagram, sharing Teyana’s post and adding, “Very exciting news! Any guesses on the rest of the cast?”

