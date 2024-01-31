In-N-Out Closes First Restaurant In 75 Years Due To Increasing Crime In Oakland

Iconic fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger has announced the closure of its Oakland, California, location, marking the first permanent closure in its 75-year history. The decision comes amidst escalating crime rates in the area, with incidents ranging from car break-ins to armed robberies, posing serious safety concerns for both customers and employees.

The closure, set to take effect on March 24, reflects the severity of the crime situation faced by the Oakland community.

“There have been several In-N-Out Burger locations, which have required relocation throughout our 75 years, however, our Oakland store will be the first location we have closed,” the company said in a statement to Inc. “We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our Customers and Associates leave us no alternative.”

In-N-Out’s Chief Operating Officer, Denny Warnick, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its patrons and staff. “We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime,” Warnick said. “Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.”

Despite being a bustling and profitable establishment, the Oakland location has become increasingly vulnerable to criminal activities, forcing In-N-Out to make the difficult choice of shutting its doors for good. Approximately 100 employees will either be transferred to nearby restaurants in San Francisco or provided with severance packages.

The decision to close the Oakland restaurant underscores the broader challenges faced by businesses operating in areas grappling with rising crime rates. In-N-Out’s move comes in the wake of similar decisions by other retailers, including Starbucks and Target, which have cited safety concerns as a primary factor in closing stores in affected communities, CNN reported.

Photo: In-N-Out website, https://www.in-n-out.com/menu