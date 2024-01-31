Atlanta School Halts Plans To Give Kids Only Cheese Sandwiches If Cafeteria Bill Isn’t Paid

In a swift flip-flop, City Schools of Decatur has announced the reversal of its controversial decision to serve cheese sandwiches to students with unpaid lunch debts. The school policy change, which was set to take effect on Feb. 1st, sparked widespread concern among parents and the community.

Decatur is about 17 miles northeast from Atlanta. According to U.S. News & World Report, the student body at the schools served by City Schools of Decatur is 62.9 percent white, 18.5 percent Black, 4.2 percent Asian or Asian/Pacific Islander, 5.6 percent Hispanic/Latino, as of 2021.

The initial policy stated that students who reached the maximum limit of three charged meals, equivalent to approximately $10.50 for high and middle school students and $9.75 for elementary school students, would be provided with an alternative meal consisting of a cheese sandwich and milk until the debt was resolved by their parents or guardians, Fox Atlanta News reported.

This decision faced backlash from various quarters, with many expressing dismay over the potential stigmatization of students and concerns about nutritional adequacy. However, the latest update from City Schools of Decatur reversed this decision after the debt was paid off.

The reversal follows a donation of $88,000 from the Arby’s Foundation, which cleared the outstanding lunch debt for 765 students in the district. The foundation’s contribution effectively eliminated the need for the alternative meal provision, Decaturish reported.

I've launched a #GoFundMe to eliminate unpaid meal balances for kids at Decatur City Schools. No child should face embarrassment over a meal. Let's ensure every child enjoys lunch with dignity. 🍎



Donate and share: https://t.co/XeobiaWVdw — Jasmine Crowe-Houston (@jasminecrowe) January 23, 2024

“In response to community feedback, they have also enhanced internal systems to make it easier for families to avoid negative balances. I hope the community will give us time as the board works to fix the issues,” School Board Chair James Herndon said. “This same advocacy at the state level is also encouraged by the community to fully resolve the concerns around the School Nutrition Program for all public school districts.”

Can we please get a list of unpaid balances and pay them for these children so they don't have to be embarrassed like this😢! https://t.co/Gq9rz1l70G — Jasmine Crowe-Houston (@jasminecrowe) January 23, 2024

