Pastor And Activist Bernice King: Using ‘People Of Color’ Term Helps Aversion To Eradicating Anti-Black Racism

Reverend Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has long been a prominent voice in the ongoing struggle for racial equality and social justice. As the Chief Executive Officer of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, Georgia, Reverend King continues to carry forward her family’s legacy of advocacy and activism.

Recently, Bernice King took to Twitter to share her perspective on the use of the term “people of color” and its implications in the fight against anti-Black racism. In her tweet, she expressed concern that phrases like “people of color” not only reflect but also contribute to a systemic aversion to eradicating anti-Black racism and discrimination. She highlighted how efforts toward economic and structural repair are often met with apprehension, with concerns that the needs and struggles of Black individuals may be sidelined or overshadowed by broader issues affecting other communities.

She tweeted, “Phrases like “people of color” reflect and contribute to this nation’s aversion to eradicating anti-Black racism and discrimination. Efforts toward economic and structural repair are met with the concerns of Black people being lumped with or prioritized behind other injustices.”

his tweet sparked a crucial conversation about the evolution of language and its impact on social perceptions and realities. The use of terms like “colored people,” “minorities,” and “people of color” has evolved over time, reflecting shifts in societal attitudes and norms. However, Reverend King’s message underscores the need for a deeper examination of the language we use and its implications for addressing systemic racism, particularly anti-Black racism.

The term “people of color” has historical roots dating back centuries, with its usage tracing back to legislation addressing racial classifications, NPR reported. Over time, it has come to encompass individuals from various racial and ethnic backgrounds, aiming to be inclusive and representative of diverse communities. However, Reverend King’s critique suggests that the term may inadvertently contribute to the marginalization of Black experiences and struggles within broader discussions of racial justice.

According to NPR, Professor Salvador Vidal-Ortiz, an associate professor of sociology at American University, wrote in the book “Encyclopedia of Race, Ethnicity and Society,” “People of color explicitly suggests a social relationship among racial and ethnic minority groups. … [It is] is a term most often used outside of traditional academic circles, often infused by activist frameworks, but it is slowly replacing terms such as racial and ethnic minorities. … In the United States in particular, there is a trajectory to the term — from more derogatory terms such as negroes, to colored, to people of color. … People of color is, however it is viewed, a political term, but it is also a term that allows for a more complex set of identity for the individual — a relational one that is in constant flux.”

Interestingly, King’s father, Martin Luther King Jr., referred to “citizens of color” in his speech at the 1963 March on Washington, according to language maven William Safire pointed out in a 1988 New York Times column about the phrase.

In Dr. King said, “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds.”

Bernice King, Photo: The King Center, https://thekingcenter.org/about-tkc/our-ceo/