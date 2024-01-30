Charlemagne Mocks Democratic Party Plantation Politics: Biden Is Good To Us, Don’t Critique ‘Massa Biden’

Charlamagne tha God, co-host of “The Breakfast Club” syndicated radio show, is known for his candid commentary and unfiltered opinions. During a recent episode of the morning show, he didn’t hold back when discussing President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s approach to engaging with Black voters. Charlamagne expressed his frustration Black voters’ loyalty to the Democratic Party.

“…we believe that we can’t critique this administration when we believe that we can’t critique Democrats and also vote our best interest like why they think we can’t walk and chew gum at the same time? ” he asked. “I see everybody else do it but when it come to us, we get real plantation politics when it comes to Democrats.”

He continued to mock Black people’s failure to examine the Dems. “‘Don’t you, don’t you say nothing about massa,” he said in a stereotypical house slave voice. “‘Now massa, he, he good to us. Don’t you critique Massa Biden. Now Massa Biden make sure we get invites to the Christmas party. Don’t you. He, he let us take pictures by the tree with him, and with him and Massa Jill. Don’t you talk about Massa Biden.”

@cthagod said it is good to hear that the Biden admin canceled $5 billion of debt he also said a lot of Black people in the media just want access to the Christmas party to stand next to “Massa Joe”👇🏾 the full segment is available on @breakfastclubam https://t.co/GyvOU760YR pic.twitter.com/aL0I2Jw5lZ — Tezlyn Figaro (@TezlynFigaro) January 19, 2024

The radio host’s commentary is significant given his massive following, many of whom are young and Black – a demographic that Biden has struggled to engage with effectively. Charlamagne’s growing influence extends beyond radio.

Charlamagne’s rise as a political influencer was evident during the 2016 Democratic primary campaign, where he provided a platform for candidates to engage with Black voters. His interview with Biden in 2020, where the president made a controversial remark about Black voters, further cemented his role in shaping political discourse.

The radio host has long been critical of Biden.

“It’s almost like Democrats are doing this purity test. America is not pure. The people of America are not pure. We’re flawed,” he told Politico in early January. “I’m not looking for my politicians to be pure … I’m looking for my politicians to be effective.”

Charlamagne, 45, who claims he is neither a Democrat nor a Republican, isn’t too optimistic about the 2024 elections, saying, “In 2024, it’s a race between the cowards, the crooks and the couch,” he said, referring to Biden, Trump, and the option not to vote.

Charlamagne tha God, YouTube screenshot, https://youtu.be/_JVujWEajxQ?si=8p-UPGHwFkLd4QCY