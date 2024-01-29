Greenwood Bank Loans Killer Mike And T.I. $1.2M For New Seafood Restaurant In ATL

Renowned artists T.I. and Killer Mike are revitalizing Atlanta’s historic Bankhead Seafood Restaurant with the help of a $1.2 million loan from Greenwood and Georgia Banking Company. The process of reopening the restaurant has been years in the making, so the loan should speed up plans. The loan aims to boost job opportunities and economic growth in the region as the iconic restaurant, which had been open for more than 50 years having been established in 1968, prepares for its grand reopening in the second quarter of 2024.

Bankhead Seafood, a beloved Atlanta establishment that closed its doors in 2018, is set to make a triumphant return thanks to the efforts of rappers T.I. and Killer Mike. The duo purchased the restaurant in 2019, WBSTV reported.

With the recent loan secured from Greenwood and Georgia Banking Company, Bankhead Seafood plans to expand its operations across Atlanta, creating new job opportunities and serving its signature dishes to the local community once again. This financial investment marks a pivotal moment in the restaurant’s growth and underscores Greenwood’s dedication to supporting Black-owned businesses and fostering economic empowerment.

“Today’s investment serves as a profound testament to the broader vision we’ve cultivated at Bankhead Seafood,” T.I. said in a press statement. “It’s exciting to join forces with leaders like Greenwood—whose commitment to uplifting the community echoes our same ethos. This is an exciting moment in our community’s work to foster a legacy of mutual prosperity and support.”

“This is a transformational milestone for our business, and the broader Southwest Atlanta community,” Killer Mike said in the announcement. “I extend my deepest appreciation to Greenwood and GBC, whose partnership today provided us with the resources we need to kickstart Bankhead’s future and re-build a community gem. Ryan Glover and Paul Judge continue to exemplify the important role that Black entrepreneurial collaboration has in our economic empowerment and unity.”

“We’re proud to support Bankhead Seafood, a business that aligns perfectly with our mission at Greenwood,” Ryan Glover, chairman and CEO of Greenwood, said in a press statement.“I have known each TI and Killer Mike for over 25 years and have been proud and a supporter of their professional growth and commitment to improving the community. This partnership is simply the beginning of the support Greenwood will extend to innovative Black-owned businesses for years to come.”

The loan announcement comes as Greenwood celebrates a successful year of growth, with the platform doubling its revenue from 2022 to 2023. Greenwood’s commitment to financial empowerment and wealth building aligns with Bankhead Seafood’s mission to serve the Atlanta community and honor its storied legacy.

