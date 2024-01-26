Black America Praises New Patriots Coach’s Comments On Race In America

The New England Patriots made a historic move by appointing Jerod Mayo as their new head coach, succeeding the Bill Belichick. Mayo’s hiring marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Black head coach in the Patriots’ history. During his introductory press conference, Mayo delivered a powerful statement acknowledging the importance of his appointment, emphasizing the necessity of recognizing race in addressing issues of racism.

“I do see color, because I believe if you don’t see color you can’t see racism,” Mayo said on being named the first Black head coach in Patriots history.

His candid remarks resonated strongly, garnering widespread praise from Black X/Twitter.

“I do see color, because I believe if you don’t see color you can’t see racism.”



Jerod Mayo on being named the first black head coach in Patriots history. pic.twitter.com/toTTJ6CrB3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 17, 2024

“Jerod Mayo is the 1st Black Head Coach of the @Patriotsand he doesn’t shy away from it or any issues about race in our country. ‘I do see color because I believe if you don’t see color, you can’t see racism…I want you to be able to go up to those people and understand those people….Whatever it is Black, White, Yellow it really doesn’t matter, but it does matter so we can try to fix the problem that we all know we have.’ He isn’t scared to say it with his chest. He is STANDING ON BUSINESS,” tweeted Robert Griffin III, a former National Football League quarterback.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

Jerod Mayo is the 1st Black Head Coach of the @Patriots and he doesn’t shy away from it or any issues about race in our country.



“I do see color because I believe if you don’t see color, you can’t see racism…I want you to be able to go up to those people and understand those… pic.twitter.com/sCSsMjR9Se — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 17, 2024

Tréy Coleman tweeted, “You already know people that aren’t our color will hate him just because”.

You already know people that aren’t our color will hate him just because — Tréy Coleman (@olympiantrey) January 17, 2024

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones commended Mayo for his clarity and bravery in articulating the importance of acknowledging racial differences to effect meaningful change.

“He put this as succinctly — and irrefutably — as one can put it. Shouldn’t be courageous to say it when becoming the first Black anything in an organization, and yet it is courageous. Colorblindness is nothing but willful blindness,” Hannah-Jones tweeted.

He put this as succinctly — and irrefutably — as one can put it. Shouldn’t be courageous to say it when becoming the first Black anything in an organization, and yet it is courageous. Colorblindness is nothing but willful blindness. https://t.co/vjmmWGxv1C — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 18, 2024

“I always find it ridiculously manipulative when people tell me they don’t see color. It means they don’t see me as Black. How then will they believe my experiences of racism? Colorblindness is a diabolical weapon used by racists to cancel our experiences,” tweeted Birgit Umaigba Omoruyi.

I always find it ridiculously manipulative when people tell me they don’t see color. It means they don’t see me as Black. How then will they believe my experiences of racism? Colorblindness is a diabolical weapon used by racists to cancel our experiences. — Birgit Umaigba Omoruyi 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@birgitomo) January 18, 2024

Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker from 2008 to 2015, transitioned to coaching under Belichick in 2019 after being drafted in the first round from Tennessee. Named team captain in his second season, he remained with New England throughout his playing career, recording 905 tackles over 103 games. Mayo led the team in tackles for five consecutive seasons and earned the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, becoming the second Patriots player to do so. Despite a leg injury limiting him to six games in the 2014 season, he contributed to the team’s Super Bowl championship. Following his retirement in 2015, Mayo ventured into finance with Optum, attributing his experience there, along with his time under Belichick, as preparation for his future as a head coach, ESPN reported.

Jerod Mayo, photo via X/Twitter, New England Patriots, https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1747673488712671456