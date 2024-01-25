Spelman College Secures $100 Million Gift, Largest Single Donation In History

Spelman College, a prestigious private women’s college in Atlanta, is celebrating a monumental milestone with the announcement of a historic $100 million donation. The generous gift, the largest single donation ever given to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), comes from businesswoman and philanthropist Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, chairman of Greenleaf Trust, according to a press release.

The groundbreaking donation marks a significant moment in Spelman’s 143-year history, coinciding with the college’s 100th anniversary since its official naming in 1924. Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College, expressed profound gratitude, stating, “We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity.” Of the $100 million gift, $75 million will be dedicated to endowed scholarships, ensuring that Spelman can continue attracting exceptional students while eliminating financial barriers to education. The remaining $25 million will support initiatives such as enhancing student housing, establishing an academic focus on public policy and democracy, and addressing critical college needs.

Stryker, a Spelman College Trustee since 1997, has been a tireless advocate for women’s empowerment through higher education. With an estimated net worth of $7.4 billion, Stryker’s philanthropic endeavors have left an indelible mark on various educational institutions and initiatives, the Observer reported.

“I feel strongly that education can be both powerful and transformational, especially for women,” said Stryker in a statement. “I have seen first-hand the enormous impact financial investment has generated for Spelman’s highly talented students. It’s important to me that all women be provided an opportunity to explore their talents, challenge their self-doubts and realize the power of achieving individual success.”

The couple’s dedication to philanthropy extends beyond Spelman College. Through the Stryker Johnston Foundation, they have contributed significantly to ending intergenerational poverty in Kalamazoo County and have supported numerous local organizations and educational institutions, including Harvard Medical School and Western Michigan University.

The donation to Spelman College comes amidst a broader wave of support for HBCUs. This month, the United Negro College Fund received a $100 million donation from the Lilly Endowment Inc., further highlighting the growing recognition of the invaluable contributions of HBCUs to higher education.

Photo provided by Spelman College.