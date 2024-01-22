Youngest Son Of Dr Martin Luther Jr, Dexter King, Passes Away Of Cancer At 62

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died at the age of 62 after a battle with prostate cancer. The King Center confirmed his passing, stating that he transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home in Malibu, California.

Dexter Scott King was born on Jan. 30, 1961, in Atlanta. Following in his father’s footsteps, he attended Morehouse College and dedicated his life to continuing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and protecting the intellectual property left behind. At the time of his death, Dexter served as chairman of The King Center and president of the King Estate, Fox 5 reported.

His sister Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, stated, “Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.”

His brother Martin Luther King, III added, ‘‘The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family.”

Dexter was preceded in death by his father (1968), his mother (2006), and sister Yolanda (2007). He is survived by his loving and wife of 11 years Leah Weber King, his sister Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, his brother Martin Luther King, III, and his niece, Yolanda Renee King.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said he was “heartbroken to hear that Dexter King left us this morning, but I was comforted by the knowledge he is reunited with his parents and sister.”

Known for his uncanny resemblance to his father, Dexter portrayed Dr. King in the 2002 television movie “The Rosa Parks Story.” He was also a strong advocate for civil rights and nonviolence.

Dexter was married to Leah Weber King since 2013, and the couple had a private ceremony in July of that year. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might,” she said, CNN reported..

The King family has requested privacy at this time, and a press conference is planned for Tuesday, January 23, at 10 a.m. at The King Center’s Yolanda D. King Theatre inside Freedom Hall. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Dexter King, photo via The King Center, https://thekingcenter.org/