Damon Dash To Judge: I Can Only Afford $428 Monthly For Child Support, Made Only $6K In 2022

Damon Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, has filed legal documents seeking a significant reduction in his child support payments to ex-wife Rachel Roy, citing financial hardships. Dash claims an annual income of just $5,140 in 2023 and proposes lowering the monthly payments from the current $3,000 to $428. He attributes his financial challenges to struggling business ventures that have failed to yield expected returns and the lasting impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

Roy and Dash share two daughters named Ava, 24, and Tallulah, 15. The support is for the minor child, Tallulah.

In response to Dash’s request, Roy disputes his claims, alleging that he is hiding income from various business interests. She contends that Dash continues to benefit from a major stake in Roc-A-Fella Records and has other revenue streams that he has not disclosed to the court. The court is expected to make a decision on the matter soon, TMZ reported.

Dash, 52, acknowledged his financial struggles in a recent statement but expressed pride in his efforts to start new ventures despite limited resources. He emphasized his commitment to building businesses and highlighted his return to the music scene with the upcoming release of the collaborative album “365” with rapper Freeway as part of their group, The Black Guns, Vibe reported.

“I’ve had to start [a] new company from scratch, without any money to start it with. “I had to do it [by] rubbing two sticks together. So, I can’t pay out three or four hundred thousand a year in child support, ‘cause I ain’t making that. But I’m not ashamed of that because I have things to show for it, but it hasn’t profited yet. I’m like a proud broke, but it ain’t broke, because I have things to show for it,” Dash shared on an episode of his program, “The CEO Show.”

File Photo by: zz/GOTPAP/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 12/5/18 Damon Dash at the National Film And Television Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles, CA.