Yo Gotti’s Brother Big Jook Murdered After Funeral For Memphis Street Legend ‘Big E’ Bovan

Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, brother of Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, lost his life in a shooting that occurred outside Perignons Restaurant and Event Center on the 6300 block of Winchester Road. The tragic incident took place following a funeral service for Memphis street legend Eric “Big E” Bovan.

Bovan, 63-years old, whom passed away on December 31, 2023, was a longtime friend and colleague of Big Jook and Yo Gotti, who reported attended Bovan’s funeral s well but left Memphis soon after. Gotti is also dating Angela Simmons, the daughter of hip-hop legend Rev. Run from Run-DMC.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) confirmed the shooting, reporting that an officer on Winchester Road heard multiple gunshots around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 13. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer discovered two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where Mims, 47, was pronounced deceased. The second male victim remains in stable condition.

During a press conference, Deputy Chief Paul Wright revealed that the victims had attended a repass following the funeral service. Authorities are investigating the incident and analyzing video footage, but as of now, no suspect has been identified. The police believe the shooting may have targeted the individual who was killed.

“We do feel like the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect,” Wright said.

A witness at the scene described suspects in a white SUV as responsible for the shooting. The vehicle, identified as a white Ford Explorer with black wheels and dark tinted windows, was captured on surveillance video.

Law enforcement is also looking into any potential connection between Mims’ death and the 2021 killing of the late Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was a former music rival of Gotti. Dolph was fatally shot outside a local cookie store, just 14 minutes away from the location where Mims was also shot and killed. There has been speculation that Mims had ties to the death of Dolph, but it has not been proven.

Social media had been abuzz with rumors that Mims is an associate of Hernandez Govan. Govan is alleged to be the person who orchestrated Dolph’s murder, Atlanta Black Star reported.

Wright said, “This is preliminary, so we haven’t developed a connection to that at this time. We do feel like the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect.”

The news of Big Jook’s death sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, especially within Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG).

Big Jook’s own Instagram account featured a post from the day before the shooting with an ominous caption that read, “They don’t want to face you; they wanna snake you. Stay alert 2 stay alive watch your back at all times.”

(L-R) Big Jook (photo via Instagram, @bigjookcmg)/ Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons (photo via Instagram, @angelasimmons)