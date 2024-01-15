AME Church Shouts ‘Four More Years’ After Protestors Call For Ceasefire During Biden Speech

President Joe Biden’s recent speech at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Charleston, South Carolina, took an unexpected turn as pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted his address, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

This is sad. The Black church was historically the place of protest, and if anything, the place where voices were heard and where a person like Biden would be questioned. Because was Jesus not of the people? Was He not for those who were being persecuted? https://t.co/b5uVEyFh0p — Arionne (ARE-ree-ahn) Nettles (@ArionneNettles) January 8, 2024

“If you really care about the lives lost here,” those protesting Biden’s speech yelled, according to MSNBC, “then you should honor the lives lost and call for a cease-fire in Palestine. Cease-fire now!”

Sure, protestors could have respected the church. But it’s not like Biden & your party connect w/ frustrations & grievances, outside your inner circle. You are protecting ROME& seats of power, more than ANYTHING else. https://t.co/4nGVYoFJVc pic.twitter.com/QPqBGQTzXH — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) January 8, 2024

They are just happy for the President of the United States to show up, during campaign season. We imagine Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have wanted the church to have a collective economic function as well as being a moral police for both parties. Not a JUMP OFF for 1. pic.twitter.com/ZOO6THUJIl — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) January 8, 2024

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

While some defended the president with chants of “Four more years,” others, including the protesters, argued that calling for a ceasefire in Palestine was a necessary act to promote peace.

Jesus was in the church flipping tables over. Anyway, it’s interesting that Democrats like co-opting protest until it makes them uncomfortable — Lisa Snowden (@LisaESnowden) January 8, 2024

As Biden addressed the congregation at Mother Emanuel AME Church, known for the tragic 2015 shooting where nine Black churchgoers were murdered during Bible study by a white shooter named Dylann Roof, a trio of pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the event, USA Today reported. Their calls for a ceasefire in Palestine echoed through the church, challenging the appropriateness of political speeches in a place that holds such a significant historical backdrop.

He’s actively supplying bombs to destroy the homeland of Jesus, but protesting that IN THE CHURCH is frowned upon??? Go to hell, Symone. https://t.co/6F9Q0zUfmP — malakeith stanfield ☭ ☭🔻 (@swindellium) January 9, 2024

The interruption came at a time when South Carolina lawmakers debated the absence of a hate crime statute in the state.

Folks— that was a campaign rally, not a church service. Everyone had their camera phones out. Half the audience or more was not Black. There appeared to be few to no young people.



Why this much energy defending Biden except that we’ve been taught to normalize all this violence? — END ALL COLONIALISM, FREE PALESTINE (@BreeNewsome) January 9, 2024

Emanuel AME Church has a rich history of protest, originating from its foundation as a response to racial segregation within the Methodist Church. The church was a focal point for Denmark Vesey’s planned slave rebellion in 1822, and it was burned down in the aftermath, MNSBC reported.

The church is hallowed ground, and a war criminal shouldn’t be allowed in a pulpit. If Biden wants to go to church he can sit in the pews, pray silently, and ask forgiveness for his acts of genocide. This church should pray about letting themselves be used by criminal Biden. https://t.co/Fa5yofTSi6 — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) January 8, 2024

Despite its history of radical protest, Mother Emanuel has become a stage for politicians to make symbolic appearances. Both Republicans and Democrats have utilized the church for their political agendas.

President Joe Biden speaks at a solar manufacturing company while promoting his “Bidenomics” rollout, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP/Meg Kinnard)