Derrick Hayes Took Philly Cheesesteaks Concept To Atlanta And Built A Multi-Million Dollar Business

In the heart of Atlanta, a cheesesteak revolution is underway, thanks to the vision of 36-year-old CEO Derrick Hayes. Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Hayes has not only brought the iconic Philly cheesesteak to Atlanta but has turned his passion into a multi-million dollar business. Now, Hayes is set to launch a franchise opportunity for Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks.

The journey of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, named in honor of his late father, began in 2014 as Big Dave’s Water Ice, a venture offering Italian ice in a gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia, Forbes reported. Hayes transitioned to cheesesteaks after facing challenges with the frozen treat business. The turning point came when veteran hip-hop artist Eve, a fellow Philadelphia native, sampled his cheesesteak and gave it a glowing endorsement on social media.

Despite temporary closures during the pandemic, Hayes persevered and opened his flagship location in downtown Atlanta in August 2019. The store faced additional setbacks during the civil unrest following the police murder of George Floyd, but found support from Pinky Cole, founder of Slutty Vegan. The collaboration extended beyond business, resulting in a personal relationship that led to marriage. Now, with a growing family and business, Hayes reflects on the rapid growth from less than $100,000 in sales in the first year to over $2.3 million in revenue at the flagship location, CNBC reported.

In August, launched the franchise process for Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. Recognizing the underrepresentation of Black franchise owners (only 8 percent according to the International Franchise Association), Hayes aims to provide opportunities not only to those in the food industry but also to individuals facing challenges such as legal troubles, lack of a college degree, or limited experience.

“I think entrepreneurs are going to eat it up,” Hayes told CNBC, “pun intended” with a big smile. “I already know that we have the No. 1 cheesesteak in the country!”

Despite their low numbers, Black franchisees have revenues 220 percent higher than independent Black-owned businesses on average, the data finds.

“I’m a visionary, I’m a dreamer.” Hayes said. “Franchising is something that I thought about years ago, but I didn’t have the experience or the team to do it.”

The chain’s signature sandwich, the “Dave’s Way” cheesesteak, pays homage to Hayes’ late father, featuring beef, chicken, or salmon with a blend of fried onions, mushrooms, American cheese, provolone cheese, and cheese whiz.

“I watched my father die in front of me. He asked me to make him a promise,” Hayes recalled, saying his father’s final words were “I don’t want you to work like I did my whole life and have nothing to show for it.”

Hayes added, “I’ve made my father famous! That was my goal. To always feel his presence.”

Additionally, Hayes is expanding the brand by introducing Big Dave’s All-Purpose Spice, a seasoning inspired by his grandfather’s culinary legacy.

“I wasn’t an entrepreneur, I wasn’t a businessman. I’m making it for the people. If they want to get involved with what we’re building, we are going to help them up,” Hayes summed up.

Derrick Hayes (Photo Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks website, https://www.bigdavesway.com/about-us-1)