Strong December Jobs Report Shows Second Lowest Black Unemployment Rate On Record

The latest jobs report released by the Department of Labor brings positive news, particularly for Black Americans, as the unemployment rate for this demographic dropped significantly in December 2023. While the overall jobless rate held at 3.7 percent, the Black unemployment rate reached 5.2 percent, marking a decline from 5.8 percent in November.

Black men aged 20 and older witnessed a substantial decline in their jobless rate from 6.3 percent in November to 4.6 percent. The unemployment rate for Black women remained stable at 4.8 percent in December. Despite the positive change, Black Americans’ unemployment rate remains higher than that of other demographic groups.

Economists and experts caution against interpreting monthly data swings as definitive trends. Andrew Patterson, Senior International Economist at Vanguard, emphasizes that demographic groups, including Black Americans, have been benefiting from a tight labor market, resulting in stronger employment and wage gains.

December's unemployment rate for Black workers is at the second lowest of all time—a key sign of a strong economy which continues to defy expectations.



“We would caution against reading too much into large swings in monthly data, but in general, demographic groups, including Black Americans, that had traditionally been slower to experience the benefits of a tight labor market have realized stronger employment and wage gains in the current cycle,” Andrew Patterson, senior international economist at Vanguard, told CNBC.

Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick acknowledges the significant drop in the December unemployment rate for Black Americans but emphasizes the need for sustained efforts to achieve further improvement.

“The unemployment rate among Black Americans staged a significant drop in December, but remains above the lower level seen last year,” Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick told CNBC. “Still, it remains at historically low levels and still higher than the jobless rate overall and for whites, Asians and Hispanics.”

In December, job gains were predominantly driven by sectors such as government, health care, and leisure and hospitality. Government jobs experienced an increase of 52,000 last month, marking an average monthly addition of 56,000 jobs throughout 2023. This figure is more than double the average monthly gain of 23,000 observed in 2022. Additionally, the healthcare sector contributed to the economic growth by adding 38,000 jobs during the same period, JP Morgan reported.

