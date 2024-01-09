Scandal Breaks Out Over Secretary Of Defense Lloyd Austin’s Disclosure About Intensive Care Hospital Status

The hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has become a point of controversy, sparking a cascade of criticism and calls for accountability. The unfolding drama has left both Washington insiders and the public questioning the transparency and communication within President Joe Biden’s administration. The Pentagon failed to immediately inform the White House of Austin being in intensive care, in fact it was days before Biden was told.

Now comes the revelation that Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent a minimally invasive procedure, Walter Reed officials said Jan. 9, hours after Biden was informed of the diagnosis, NBC News reported.

Austin faced complications from a minimally invasive procedure intended to treat the illness, leading to his admission to Walter Reed National Military Center on Jan. 1. Austin remains hospitalized. The Pentagon’s delayed notification to the White House about Austin’s hospitalization, taking three days, sparked criticism and prompted a review of procedures. The cancer was detected in routine lab tests, and Austin underwent a prostatectomy on Dec. 22 under general anesthesia, NBC News reported.

The saga began during a White House meeting last week, where National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noticed Austin’s absence, with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks filling in. Little did they know that Austin was already hospitalized, Politico reported.

Lawmakers, both from Congress and the media, have voiced their concerns over the handling of Austin’s hospitalization.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

Calls for briefings and potential consequences for Austin’s silence are gaining traction, with former President Donald Trump demanding Austin’s immediate dismissal.

Facing the mounting criticism, Austin acknowledged the lack of proper communication, stating, “I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better.”

The timing of Austin’s unexplained absence is particularly challenging, given the escalating tensions in the Middle East, potential military strikes, and ongoing geopolitical crises. The lack of a clear chain of command during such a critical period has intensified calls for accountability.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

