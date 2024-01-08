Celebrities Strike Back Against Katt Williams: Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Trick Daddy, Tiffany Haddish, And More

The entertainment industry is abuzz as several prominent celebrities strike back at comedian Katt Williams following his recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Jan. 3 on “Club Shay Shay,” where he made disparaging remarks about fellow comedians and artists.

Kevin Hart Responds to Williams with tweet

Comedian Kevin Hart responded to Williams’ comments by dismissing his remarks and urging him to let go of his anger. Hart tweeted, “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ,” and added, “It’s honestly sad.” Hart also took the opportunity to promote his upcoming Netflix comedy, “Lift,” in a subtle jab at the standup comic, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Kevin Hart talking about Katt Williams on ESPN?? That Shannon Sharpe interview is moving mountains pic.twitter.com/dWo0ebgqZj — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 6, 2024

Wrote Hart, “In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER. … There’s a moment in the trailer where [co-star Gugu Mbatha-Raw] says, ‘They Really Love You’ …I now know she’s talking about ‘Katt.'”

During the interview, Williams questioned the authenticity of Hart’s rise to fame, accusing him of being an industry “plant” chosen by Hollywood studios.

The beef between the two seems to go back to 2018. When during an interview on The Breakfast Club Hart said Williams blew his shot in Hollywood because he “didn’t show up to work,” alleging Williams would skip promo shoots and trips and “became a risk to the studios, which is why the studios stopped f— with you.” Hart also accused Williams of choosing drugs over his career, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Ludacris Drops freestyle diss aimed at Williams

Hip-hop artist and actor Ludacris, who was also targeted by Williams during the interview, responded with a fiery freestyle. While not directly naming Williams, Ludacris addressed the claims made against him, denying any involvement with the Illuminati and ridiculing Williams’ conspiracy theories.

In the interview, Williams accused Ludacris of joining the so-called cult Illuminati and also targeted Ludacris’ wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, Billboard reported.

Luda rhymed, “Whatever’s heavy on my heart is always on my mind/ Like Snoop’s cannabis shredder I’m always on my grind,” the freestyle kicks off. “They throwing shade ‘cause n—as could never take my shine/ I bring my watch collection on my jet, let me take my time/ Like fine wine I’m aging like Benjamin/ Top five, I’m worth mentioning/ Bring me rappers, I’m lynching ‘em.” “Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/ And I only left with b—–s when coming from any party/ Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/ Never been a clout chaser, never say s–t for likes/ RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast and Furious checks/ Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/ Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

Trick Daddy Challenges Williams

Miami rap legend Trick Daddy jumped into the fray, defending his friend Rickey Smiley, whom Williams had criticized for allegedly throwing a tantrum on the set of “Friday After Next.” Trick Daddy issued a direct challenge to the comedian, asserting that he’s “Dade County’s Finest” and ready to settle their differences in the streets, TMZ reported.

Trick Daddy emphasized that Black men should support one another rather than tear each other down for the sake of online attention, echoing the sentiments of many who felt that Williams’ interview unnecessarily targeted fellow Black entertainers.

Haddish Hit back

In 2018, while a guest on a radio morning show on Atlanta’s V-103, Williams blasted Haddish’s stand-up comedy abilities.

“She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody,” he critiqued.

He went on to suggest that her fame was due to making jokes that pander to white audiences. He also implied that she lied about an abusive former partner and went on to profit from it with her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn.”

Tiffany Haddish responds to

Katt Williams. pic.twitter.com/9ORJ5T62Yx — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 6, 2024

Haddish responded to his remarks and seemed to settle the beef with Williams at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where they both won. Bu during his most recent intreview Williams again lashed out at Haddish, attacking her stand-up résumé. She quickly went to Instagram to respond by saying she wasn’t mad at Williams but that he got his facts wrong and that she would “send him a reminder text” before comparing him to Charleston White, an online personality known for making controversial statements, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Faizon Love calls Katt Williams Chimp Williams and says Katt Williams use to give up his ass at truck stops to get rides to Miami. pic.twitter.com/8htVznnoLs — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 6, 2024

No comebacks yet from Steve Harvey or Cedric The Entertainer, both of whom Williams also berated.

(Clockwise, L to R) Tiffany Haddish (Photo via Instagram @tiffanyhaddish)/Katt Williams, center (YouTube screenshot, “Club Shay Shay,” https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=216&v=8oRRZiRQxTs&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avclub.com%2F&source_ve_path=Mjg2NjIsMzY4NDIsMjg2NjY&feature=emb_logo)/ Kevin Hart (Photo via Instagram @kevinhart4real))/Trick Daddy (Photo via Instagram @trickdaddydollars)/Ludacris (Photo via Instagram @ludacris)