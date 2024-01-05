Charlemagne: I Was Duped Into Endorsing Biden Because Of Kamala, I Won’t Endorse This Election

Charlamagne Tha God, of the syndicated morning radio show “The Breakfast Club,” has declared that he will not endorse President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. This decision comes after his endorsement of the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, a move he says he now regrets.

In a recent interview with Politico, Charlamagne, 45, expressed his disillusionment with the Biden administration, particularly Harris, whom he accused of “disappearing” once she assumed the role of vice president. He cited this as a key reason for his change in stance.

“I’ve learned my lesson from doing that,” Charlamagne remarked, referencing his 2020 endorsement. “Once they got in the White House, she … kind of disappeared.”

He has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration over the past three years, asking tough questions and challenging their policies, The Daily Mail reported.

During the 2020 campaign, Charlamagne actively supported Harris, even joining her on the campaign trail when she unveiled her mental health plan, a topic close to his heart due to, he revealed, his own struggles.

However, he now feels let down by the vice president’s performance in office.

“When I give people my word like: ‘Yo man, I think we should be supporting Kamala Harris for vice president… because she’s going to hold it down.’ When we say those things and people don’t see her holding it down, that causes issues,” he said of not leading his listeners down the wrong path again.

In 2020, Charlamagne was vocal about his endorsement being primarily for Harris, with less enthusiasm for Biden. However, within a year, he began questioning the administration’s effectiveness, leading to an uncomfortable exchange with Harris on his canceled Comedy Central show, ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth.’

Charlamagne said he believes that Biden and his circle spend too much time posturing and should focus on effectively communicating their policy achievements.

The declining support among Black voters for Biden, as evidenced by a recent poll showing his Black voter support dropping from 87 percent in 2020 to 64 percent, is causing concern within the Democratic camp.

While Charlamagne doesn’t identify as a Democrat or Republican, he sees himself as an objective observer of political rhetoric. He views the 2024 election as a contest between the “cowards, the crooks, and the couch,” referring to Biden, Trump, and the option to abstain from voting.

Charlamagne Tha God, Photo via Instagram @cthagod