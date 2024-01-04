Popular Newark Muslim Leader Murdered Outside Mosque

Imam Hassan Sharif, a prominent figure in Newark, NJ’s Muslim community, was fatally shot outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque. The incident, which occurred on Jan. 3, resulted in the loss of a beloved community leader.

Sharif was not just a religious leader but also a dedicated advocate for social justice. He was known for his commitment to combating gun violence and promoting unity in Newark, NBC News reported.

A good brother who was trying to bring about positive changes in Newark was MURDERED today outside the Mosque he served as Imam in Newark. Prayers to his family, the masjid and community. pic.twitter.com/V9JifpjX8b — Vegan Goon (@VeganGoon) January 3, 2024

At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Imam Sharif was shot multiple times outside the mosque. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, hours later, at around 2:20 p.m., it was confirmed that he had succumbed to his injuries.

The motive behind this heinous act remains unclear, but law enforcement officials are actively investigating the case. Newark’s law enforcement agencies, including the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, are searching for a suspect.

Sharif also worked as a transportation security officer at Newark Liberty International Airport since 2006, according to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration.

At a press conference, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin stated, “Every possible angle will, of course, be explored, and every lead will be fully investigated.”

Sharif’s death comes at a time when tensions have been rising across the U.S. due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. While there is no evidence to suggest that the shooting was motivated by bias or directly linked to international events, it has exacerbated fears and concerns within the Muslim community, which has been increasingly targeted by hate crimes in recent years, CNN reported.

Governor Phil Murphy expressed his condolences, saying, “At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship.”

Imam Hassan Sharif, Photo: Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque