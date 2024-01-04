10 Top Most Memorable Moments In HBCU Sports In 2023

It’s the time of the year when HBCU sports enthusiasts look back about the unforgettable moments that defined the sporting landscape in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for 2023. It was a year marked by triumphs, retirements, historic achievements, and much more.

Here are the top ten most memorable moments in HBCU sports from 2023:

1. Florida A&M claims the Celebration Bowl and HBCU national title

Florida A&M’s victory over Howard Bison in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16 was a historical moment. This win marked the Rattlers’ return to the pinnacle of HBCU football, securing both the Celebration Bowl and Black College national championship.

2. Retirement of SC State Coach Buddy Pough

Buddy Pough, the dean of MEAC football coaches, bid farewell to his coaching career in 2023. Pough’s remarkable legacy included eight MEAC championships and three Black College National championships.

3. Howard University’s Historic swim team victory

During Black History Month in February 2023, Howard University’s all-Black collegiate swimming and diving team achieved a historic milestone by winning its first conference championship in 34 years. Howard University stands as the sole HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) with a surviving swim program, including coaches and supporting staff, ABC News reported.

4. Hue Jackson’s departure from Grambling State

Hue Jackson, an ex-NFL coach, faced a surprising exit from Grambling State in November. His departure marked a significant development in HBCU football.

5. Southern University’s split with Eric Dooley

Eric Dooley, brought in to revitalize Southern University’s football program, parted ways with the school in November, leaving fans and supporters in anticipation of what’s next.

6. HBCU Basketball triumphs over Power Five schools

In 2023, HBCU basketball teams achieved notable victories over Power Five schools, dispelling the perception of mismatches during non-conference play. Memorable wins included Jackson State defeating SEC Missouri and Arkansas-Pine Bluff women triumphing over Arkansas.

7. Howard’s First-Ever HBCU figure skating team

In a groundbreaking initiative, Howard University students established an intercollegiate figure skating team in October, marking a historic milestone as the first of its kind at an HBCU. While not officially affiliated with Howard Athletics, this pioneering team will compete against various regional counterparts, with their debut competition scheduled against the University of Delaware in February 2024, The Hilltop reported.

8. Tennessee State Introduces hockey program

Tennessee State announced its plans to introduce a hockey program, making it the first HBCU to venture into organized hockey. This historic move received support from the NHL and national collegiate hockey organizations.

9. Fisk University women’s gymnastics makes waves

The Fisk University women’s gymnastics team made history by becoming the first HBCU to compete in a college meet. Their remarkable journey led them to qualify for the USA women’s collegiate championships.

10. Shaw’s India Pulphus: Breaking barriers as first female scorer in CIAA history

Shaw University’s sophomore, India Pulphus is one of the female college football players making HBCU history. In September, Pulphus achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first woman in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) history to score in a football game.

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)