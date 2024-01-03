ESPN’s Marc Spears: California Store Racially Profiled Me And Directed I Use Restroom At Police Station

Veteran ESPN reporter Marc Spears recently revealed an incident of racial profiling that occurred during his visit to Healdsburg, California. While Spears, a senior NBA writer for ESPN, expressed his love for the city, he didn’t hold back in blasting a store he believes racially profiled him and his African-American friends.

In an Instagram post, Spears detailed the experience, stating that he and his friends were racially profiled at a store named Anthem Interiors by two employees.

“On this night, however, while enjoying Healdsburg, my friends and I, all African-American, were racially profiled at a store in Healdsburg called @antheminteriors (Anthem Interiors) by the two employees,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post.

“When things like that happen, I get angry inside and feel pressure to buy something expensive to prove my worth and their wrong. After refraining from the urge, I tried to give the lady that worked there the benefit of the doubt by asking if she knew where the nearest bathroom was,” he continued, The New York Post reported. “She suggested that I go to the @healdsburgpolicedepartment across the street to use their facilities. Confused I asked her why would I go to the bathroom at a police station? Her response was that it will be OK they won’t arrest you.”

Spears concluded the note by saying “Thanks to the ones that show love, not ignorance and racism.”

In response to the incident, Janelle Loevner, the founder of Anthem Interiors, reached out to Spears to offer a heartfelt apology, the San Francisco Chronicles reported. Spears acknowledged the sincerity of the apology and expressed how the store clerks’ behavior was unmistakably indicative of racial profiling. He described the uncomfortable feeling of being closely watched and treated with suspicion.

“I walked in, and I could just feel it,” Spears noted. “The store clerks basically stared at us, kind of frowning. “Anybody that’s been racially profiled knows it when it’s happening,” he said. “You just kind of feel like somebody’s peeking at you, watching what you’re doing as if they expect you to rob them.”

Marc Spears, photo via Instagram, @marcjspears