Claudine Gay Resigns Under Pressure, New Plagiarism Allegations Surface

Harvard University President Claudine Gay announced her resignation on Jan. 2, with her departure coming just six months into her presidency. In her letter to the Harvard community, Gay expressed her deep love for the university but stated that it was in the best interests of Harvard for her to step down. Her decision was reached after consultations with members of the Harvard Corporation, the university’s governing body, who shared their support for her resignation. While Gay did not specify a formal departure date, she described the decision as “difficult beyond words,” CNN reported.

Claudine Gay’s story never should’ve been confused with the #ADOS story.



This never should’ve bubbled to the level of a “Black” vs White controversy.



How are ADOS—as a group—burdened with Gay’s failure when we were never blessed with her success? pic.twitter.com/QQxQrq22na — Yvette Carnell 🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) January 2, 2024

Gay’s tenure as Harvard’s president has been marred by controversy, drawing attention from CEOs, billionaires, donors, and congressional leaders. The controversies ranged from allegations of plagiarism to her handling of campus antisemitism issues.

So black students can’t learn stuff that makes white people uncomfortable but they also gotta make sure we correctly cite our sources?



Got it. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) January 2, 2024

One of the critical factors contributing to Gay’s resignation was an ongoing plagiarism scandal. Several instances of missing quotation marks and citations in her work came under scrutiny, leading Harvard to announce her intent to submit corrections to her 1997 PhD dissertation and scholarly articles from the 2000s. While the university called these corrections “regrettable,” they did not meet the threshold for research misconduct.

This is journalism. Getting closer to what truly happened and why. “The plagiarism allegations came not from her academic peers but her political foes, led by conservatives who sought to oust Gay and put her career under intense scrutiny in hopes of finding a fatal flaw.” https://t.co/fJrAJYdHpJ — Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk) January 3, 2024

However, the tipping point was a disastrous congressional hearing last month, during which Gay and other university presidents failed to explicitly address antisemitism on campus.

This "firing" does suck, but not just as a confirmation of white elite power. It also sucks because no matter how hard she carried water for Zionism, they still got rid of her ass…that's the message: no matter what you do, these folks ain't here for youhttps://t.co/Tc7KR2ViMk — Davarian L. Baldwin (@DavarianBaldwin) January 2, 2024

Also, in recent weeks, Harvard has found itself at the center of a heated debate involving diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, presidential appointments, and the response to antisemitism on college campuses. This controversy has been fueled by billionaire hedge fund manager and Harvard graduate Bill Ackman, who accused Gay of being a product of DEI policies and called for her resignation, along with the presidents of two other prestigious universities.

The idea that Claudine Gay was confronting whiteness vs protecting it, shows a lack of understanding of how things work.



The people at Harvard felt very comfortable with her, not sure where you are getting this spook about a CONFRONTATION. https://t.co/t0CbCnNRl9 pic.twitter.com/bQDZopLUAS — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) January 3, 2024

Only spook would have someone thinking Claudine Gay is going to a HBCU, while the Harvard Corporation and the OVERSEERS pay her $900,000 a year.



She is "loyal to the game." She told you this in her resignation letter.



Check her background.



Come into REALITY.



Don't create… https://t.co/AL8jJ57zs6 pic.twitter.com/4QLbWbFtuZ — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) January 3, 2024

Gay, who will remain at the university as a faculty, will probably continue to earn nearly $900,000, The New York Post reported.

Prior to being named president, Gay earned $879,079 as a Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean in 2021 and $824,068 in 2020, according to records published by the university.

When white people are hired in any position, the automatic assumption is they were the best person. When Black people are hired, it’s assumed we got there because of affirmative action — which by the way doesn’t mean under-qualified. If affirmative action never existed, a lot of… https://t.co/315ve3JxYY — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 2, 2024

Alan M. Garber, provost and chief academic officer at the university, is now serving as interim president during the transition.

Gay acknowledged the short length of her tenure, writing: “When my brief presidency is remembered, I hope it will be seen as a moment of reawakening to the importance of striving to find our common humanity — and of not allowing rancor and vituperation to undermine the vital process of education,”

Harvard University President Claudine Gay, Photo: Harvard University