ABC News: Former President Bill Clinton Mentioned 50 Times As ‘Doe 36’ In Jeffrey Epstein Report

Former President Bill Clinton has been identified as “Doe 36” and mentioned more than 50 times in recently unsealed court documents related to a 2015 lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. While Clinton’s name appears frequently in the documents, there is currently no indication of illegal conduct on his part, ABC News reported.

These documents, which are expected to shed light on Epstein’s extensive network of associates, are part of a broader effort to unseal hundreds of records related to the late sex offender’s activities. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing, citing no legal justification to continue concealing the identities of individuals mentioned in the records. The unsealing process is set to commence after Jan. 1

The lawsuit at the center of these documents revolves around allegations that Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, facilitated the sexual abuse of Giuffre, who also accused Epstein and Maxwell of directing her to have sexual encounters with prominent figures, including Prince Andrew and former Clinton.

While Giuffre made no allegations of wrongdoing against Clinton, her claim that she met the former president on Epstein’s private Caribbean island became a point of contention in the litigation, which was ultimately settled in 2017. Maxwell vehemently denied Clinton’s presence on the island, while Giuffre insisted otherwise.

The unsealed documents are expected to contain additional details from “Jane Doe 162,” a witness who testified about being with Prince Andrew, Maxwell, and Giuffre at Epstein’s New York mansion in 2001, where Giuffre alleged she was directed to have sex with Prince Andrew.

Records of flights maintained by one of Epstein’s pilots, which became public through different legal actions involving Epstein, revealed that Clinton and his group had taken numerous trips on Epstein’s large aircraft to various international locations, including Paris, Bangkok, and Brunei in 2002 and 2003. However, it’s important to note that none of the existing records indicated that the former president had visited Epstein’s island, ABC News reported.

In 2002 Clinton told New York magazine through a spokesman that “Jeffrey is both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of twenty-first-century science.”

“I especially appreciated his insights and generosity during the recent trip to Africa to work on democratization, empowering the poor, citizen service, and combating HIV/AIDS,” the statement said.

Clinton’s association with Epstein had previously been noted publicly in 2002 when he flew on Epstein’s private jet for a humanitarian mission to African nations. However, Clinton’s representatives have stated that he severed contact with Epstein in 2005, prior to Epstein coming under investigation for his alleged involvement in luring underage girls for illicit activities.

Following Epstein’s arrest for child sex trafficking in 2019, a spokesperson for Clinton, Angel Ureña, said in a statement that the former president “knows nothing” about Epstein’s crimes. “He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” the statement added, “and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” The New York Post reported.

Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)/effrey Epstein, March 28, 2017 (New York State Sex Offender Registry)